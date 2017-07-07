Ray’s BBQ announces reopening

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Ray’s BBQ has announced that it is open again at its new location at 952 Gilbert Ferry Road Suite 960 in Attalla.

Ray’s opened in 1969 and has now been in business 48 years.

“We are probably the oldest restaurant in Etowah County still owned by the same family,” said Tim Jackson.

Jackson’s uncle Virgil Ray Boatwright started the restaurant after working in the food industry. After Ray passed away, Jackson’s mother Helen took it over, followed by Jackson.

The restauarant still uses the same recipes as it did when it first opened. Kay Smith has been the cook at the restaurant for 46 years. Smith’s daughter Angela Spelce is the current owner and has worked at the restaurant for 27 years.

Ray’s BBQ is proud to offer the same great food in the new restaurant which can seat nearly twice as many customers with 56 seats.

The restaurant offers salads, sandwiches, plates with meat and sides, a lunch buffet during the week, a Sunday buffet, catfish special on Fridays and soon a steak special on Saturdays. Barbecue meat is also available by the pound.

“We have the best hand-patted cheeseburgers in Etowah County,” said Jackson.

Ray’s BBQ is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-344-2166 or visit the Ray’s BBQ facebook page.