Gadsden State athletes recognized by NJCAA

The National Junior College Athletic Association recently announced its All-Academic teams for 2016-17 and recognized 11 Gadsden State student-athletes and two athletic teams for their academic achievement.

Qualifying GSCC teams include volleyball with a 3.14 GPA and women’s basketball with a 3.00.

To qualify as an academic team, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA. Connie Clark is head coach for the volleyball and Marty Dixon is head coach of the women’s basketball.

Cardinal players with a 4.0 GPA receiving first team honors include Alexander Boozer of Pell City, Charles Hannen of Enterprise and Joel Wester of Centre in men’s tennis; Nicholas Looney of Steele in men’s basketball and Savannah Beck of Alexandria in volleyball.

To qualify for the second team, student-athletes must have a 3.80 to 3.99 GPA. Tariah Reynolds of Childersburg received this honor as a member of the Lady Cardinals basketball team.

Five student-athletes with GPAs of 3.60 to 3.79 were named to the third team, including Brett Blackburn of New Brockton in men’s tennis; Hannah Evans of Hokes Bluff in women’s basketball; and Jada Carr of Kellyton, Morgan Hudson of Arley and Morgan Newton of Grant in volleyball.

“In addition to school and games, our athletes spend numerous hours in practice, strength training and community service,” said GSCC athletic director Mike Cancilla. “We are so proud of their accomplishments.”

Gadsden State is a member the Alabama Community College Conference, which had a record number of 235 student-athletes honored this year by the NJCAA for their academic excellence.