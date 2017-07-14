Legal notifications for the week of July 7 - July 14, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Valarie Denise Gaston and husband, Billy Lee Gaston, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 4th day of January, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3286510; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17), in Block A, in Stroud’s First Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 84, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1209 Stroud Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

414774

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 24, 2011 by Mary Lou Hill, A Married Person and Billy Ray Hill, A Married Person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # at 3351662 on June 29, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on August 7, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point on the West R/W of Powell Street which is N 86 degrees 43’ W, 15 feet from the Southeast comer of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4, Section 8, township 13 South, Range 6 East; thence from said point of beginning run North 115.3 feet along said West R/W line to a point; thence deflect left and run N 86 degrees 43’ W 175 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 115.3 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run S 86 degrees 43’ E, 175 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4), Section Eight (8), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East, in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2480 Powell St, Southside, AL 35907.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-013247

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 17, 2010 by James Paul Gaylor and Suzanna Gaylor, husband and wife as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Instrument # at 3336770 on August 20, 2010, and modified in and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on July 1, 2014 in Instrument # 3403995 and further modified by Loan Modification agreement recorded on October 26, 2016 in Instrument # 3441713, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3369936 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on August 7, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Begin at a point of intersection of the Southerly R/W of Vaughn Road (50 food R/W AKA Walnut Grove-Howelton Road) with the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run Southerly along said West line , 249.08 feet to an existing flat iron at the Southwest corner of said 1/4; thence deflect 86 degrees 51 minutes 14 seconds left leaving said West line and run Easterly along the South line of said 1/4, 410.00 feet to a point; thence 93 degrees 08 minutes 48 seconds left leaving said South line and run Northerly 454.37 feet to a point on said R/W; thence deflect 114 degrees 03 minutes 36 seconds left and run Southwesterly along said R/W 448.33 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a point of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2155 Vaugn Rd, Altoona, AL 35952.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007625

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mike D. Bradley and wife, Jennifer Bradley, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 7th day of January, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3343828, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of August, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing ¼” rod at the SW corner of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 88deg 00’00” East, along the South line of said quarter, 33.04 feet to an existing ½” pipe and the point of beginning; thence continue North 88deg 00’00” East, along said South line, 1233.46 feet to an existing “Wagnon” capped rebar; thence leaving said South line, run North 53deg 49’09” West, 701.53 feet to a point; thence run South 60deg 24’24” West, 97.33 feet to a point; thence run the following chord bearings and distances: North 28deg 26’33” West, 113.62 feet; North 34deg 45’38” West, 109.57 feet; North 21deg 10’47” West, 51.01 feet to a point; thence run South 87deg 52’27” West, 510.63 feet to an existing pinch pipe; thence run a chord bearing and distance along an old fence, South 05deg 46’27” East, 630.97 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

There is also a 20’ access easement the centerline being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 88deg 00’00” East, 1266.54 feet to an existing “Wagnon” capped rebar; thence run North 53deg 49’09” West, 701.53 feet to a point; thence run South 60deg 24’24” West, 97.33 feet to the point of beginning; thence run the following chord bearings and distances: North 28deg 26’33” West, 113.62 feet; North 34deg 45’38” West, 109.57 feet; North 21deg 10’47” West, 51.01 feet; North 08deg 52’49” West, 34.21 feet; North 12deg 36’19” East, 42.61 feet; North 29deg 59’20” East, 249.82 feet; North 20deg 16’11” East, 79.13 feet to the center line of Big Oak Drive (30’R/W) and the end of said easement.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that

help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmy C. Morris and wife Elizabeth Morris, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 23rd day of January, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-0344; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 6 in Block Number 5, of Hughes Addition No. 3, as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 157, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 615 Shorter Ave, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

416440

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald Heisler, husband and wife, Glenda R. Heisler, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on the 15th day of June, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3369964; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 110, of Brock Hills, Second Addition, as shown by the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 399, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 4672 Pinehill Place, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

416726

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

INEZ SCHWARTZ HONEYCUTT appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of DON SCHWARTZ, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY CHANDLER MOORE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 6, 2017 Estate of JOHNNY CHANDLER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

REBECCA A. COLEGROVE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 6, 2017 Estate of JIMMIE F. DICKERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

AIMEE CROATTI appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of BARBARA HAGEDORN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES E. THOMPSON AND KAREN T. HALL appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 15, 2017 Estate of WARREN C. THOMPSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY LEE MCENTYRE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 30, 2017 Estate of LACY B. MCENTYRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MAX BRANNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 23, 2017 Estate of KIMBERLY LISA BRANNON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DEBORAH BUCKELEW SUSANTO appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of NANCY JANE BUCKELEW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JENNIFER GOSSETT appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 5, 2017 Estate of CAROL W. SWANGER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JACQELINE MILLER WALKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 26, 2017 Estate of STANLEY FRANK DOBRUK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GAYLE DUMAS SHAW appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of ROBERT EUGENE DUMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DEBRA ANN LANCASTER WOOD appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 28, 2017 Estate of MARY ANN BRADDY LANCASTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

STEVEN BEN STRIPLIN appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 23, 2017 Estate of BEN LITTLE STRIPLIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY LAWLEY YOUNG appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 28, 2017 Estate of THOMAS E. BURGETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MISTY GIBSON BUSH appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 29, 2017 Estate of TOMMY BAIN GIBSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA F. BARRON appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 21, 2017 Estate of MARY LUCILLE DENNEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARTHA ELIZABETH BATES A/K/A ELIZABETH OTINGER BATES appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 21, 2017 Estate of ELIZABETH B. OTINGER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ANITA A. BROCK appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 22, 2017 Estate of BILLY GENE BROCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Frank D. Pierce,

Plaintiff

v.

Melinda A. Patterson, and Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

And

Lot Number 54, in Block 44, in the Gadsden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410 and 411, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above styled case.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STANLEY BOB PLEDGER

NOTICE to file Claims or Objections in the Estate of Stanley Bob Pledger

Any person who objects to the summary disposition of the Estate of Stanley Bob Pledger, deceased, or who has a claim against it shall file his objection or claim with the Probate Court of Etowah County no later than forty-five (45) days following the first publication of this Notice.

Judith Pledger, PETITIONER

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2017-900500

THEBE JOHNSON,

Plaintiff,

v.

The Heirs of Bennie Johnson (deceased) and Verlie Johnson (deceased), whose identities and whereabouts are unknown; Jimmy Johnson, Michelle Johnson and Johnny Johnson and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein, and

Lot Number 3, in Block Number 2, of the Barron Addition to the City of Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama. A map of which is recorded in Map Book “C”, Pages 49, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Parcel 09-07-36-3-000-008.000,

Defendants.

The Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

Done the 28th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900479-WAM

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,559.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Marcus Coats

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 20th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900478-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,040.00 U.S. Currency

2004 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN# 1D7HHA 18N84S644724

DEFENDANT

In Re: Denise Marie Johnson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of August, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 20th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900511-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,741.25 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 10th day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 14, 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900509-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,292.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jerome Wynn

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 6th day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 14, 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________PROPERTY FORECLOSURE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2002-177-WHR

FORDY E. REED,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MICHAEL SCOTT REED,

DEFENDANT

By Order of August 29, 2016, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, I shall proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, at the front door of the Etowah County Judicial Building, in Gadsden, Alabama, on the 28th day of July, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. the following described real estate, to-wit:

Lot 2 in the Southeast ½ of Lot 3, in Block B, of the R. L. McCain Rearrangement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and located in Section 3, Township 12-S, Range 5 East, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Located at 406 8th Avenue SW, Attalla, Alabama 35954.

The sale is made to satisfy an attorney’s lien granted and given in the Order of August 29, 2016.

This the 12th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

June 23, 30, July 7 & 14, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT FOR

PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received via email, or other electronic transmission, and one paper copy, on behalf of the Owner by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc., at 2701 1st Avenue South, Ste. 100, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the below referenced project, until 2:00 PM Local Time, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect, by request either by phone (205.879.4462) or e-mail alyssa.morley@gmcnetwork.com, to Alyssa Morley. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED General Contractors by The City of Attalla, located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama 35954; until 2:00 PM Local Time, Thursday, August 17, 2017 for this project:

NEW FIRE STATION No.2

for

THE CITY OF ATTALLA, ALABAMA

(LOCALLY FUNDED)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashiers check or bid bond payable to The City of Attalla in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; Dodge Data & Analytics; Data Fax; and ConstructConnect.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to prequalified General Contractors only from the Architect electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only General Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the Work of this project.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location as bids are to be opened, at 2:00 PM local time Tuesday, August 8, 2017 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid EXCLUDING TAXES and will require the Contractor to complete ABC Form C-3A Accounting of Sales Tax Attachment to ABC Form C-3 Proposal Form (October 2013) which will be submitted with the Contractors Proposal at the time of the Bid. If awarded the bid, both tax exempt entity and contractor shall apply for certificates of exemption. ADOR shall issue certificates of exemption from sales and use tax for each tax exempt project. Certificates shall only be issued to contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors or any subcontractor working under the same contract. Items eligible for exemption are building materials, construction materials and supplies and other tangibles that become part of the structure. ADOR will handle the administration of the certificates and the accounting of exempt purchases.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The City of Attalla, Alabama

612 4th Street NW

Attalla, Alabama, 35954

GOODWYN, MILLS & CAWOOD, INC.

MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone: (205) 879-4462

Fax: (205) 879-4493

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________Alabama Department of Environmental Management

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

Post Office Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

PUBLIC NOTICE – 210

The Department of Environmental Management is proposing to reissue the General NPDES Permit ALG240000 regulating discharges associated with the textile industry consisting of storm water, non-contact cooling water, uncontaminated condensate, cooling tower blowdown, boiler blowdown, demineralizer wastewater, vehicle and equipment exterior washing operations, and storm water from fueling, petroleum storage and handling, equipment storage, and maintenance areas discharging to waters of the State of Alabama (not designated Outstanding National Resource Water or Outstanding Alabama Water).

Individual facilities and/or operations may propose to operate under this general permit, if reissued, by notifying the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and providing the required documentation. After receiving such notice of intent, the Department may regulate discharges under the General Permit.

The Department has tentatively determined that the reissuance of the General Permit is consistent with the Water Quality Program regulations; and for those in the coastal area, are consistent with the Alabama Coastal Management Program.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other applicable NPDES forms and related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

This notice is hereby given this 14th day of July, 2017, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

July 14, 2017

______________Alabama Department of Environmental Management

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

Post Office Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

PUBLIC NOTICE – 210

The Department of Environmental Management is proposing to reissue the General NPDES Permit ALG170000 regulating discharges associated with the manufacturing and storage of paints, varnishes, lacquers, enamels, and allied products consisting of storm water, non-contact cooling water, uncontaminated condensate, cooling tower blowdown, boiler blowdown, demineralizer wastewater, vehicle and equipment exterior washing operations, and storm water from fueling, petroleum storage and handling, equipment storage, and maintenance areas discharging to waters of the State of Alabama (not designated Outstanding National Resource Water or Outstanding Alabama Water).

Individual facilities and/or operations may propose to operate under this general permit, if reissued, by notifying the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and providing the required documentation. After receiving such notice of intent, the Department may regulate discharges under the General Permit.

The Department has tentatively determined that the reissuance of the General Permit is consistent with the Water Quality Program regulations; and for those in the coastal area, are consistent with the Alabama Coastal Management Program.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other applicable NPDES forms and related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

This notice is hereby given this 14th day of July, 2017, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

July 14, 2017

______________Alabama Department of Environmental Management

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

Post Office Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

PUBLIC NOTICE – 210

The Department of Environmental Management is proposing to reissue the General NPDES Permit ALG230000 regulating discharges associated with the stone, glass, and clay industry consisting of storm water, non-contact cooling water, uncontaminated condensate, cooling tower blowdown, and boiler blowdown, demineralizer wastewater, vehicle and equipment exterior washing operations, and storm water from fueling, petroleum storage and handling, equipment storage, and maintenance areas discharging to waters of the State of Alabama (not designated Outstanding National Resource Water or Outstanding Alabama Water).

Individual facilities and/or operations may propose to operate under this general permit, if reissued, by notifying the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and providing the required documentation. After receiving such notice of intent, the Department may regulate discharges under the General Permit.

The Department has tentatively determined that the reissuance of the General Permit is consistent with the Water Quality Program regulations; and for those in the coastal area, are consistent with the Alabama Coastal Management Program.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other applicable NPDES forms and related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.state.al.us), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

This notice is hereby given this 14th day of July, 2017, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

July 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the Owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described Vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing:

#140 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Vin: 1G1ZK57BX 9F186333 Towed on: 5/21/17 Towed from: 12th St. @ Forrest Ave; #299 99 Toyota Camry VIN# 4T1BG28 K8XU437233 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: Shall station on George Wallace Dr.; #559 99 Dodge Durango VIN# 1B4HS28Z4F X526308 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: Princeton Ave.; #1330 97 Honda Accord VIN# JMHCD5 63VC007071 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: 900 Rainbow Drive; #1862 06 Chevrolet Equinox VIN# 2CNDL6 3F5 66032885 Towed on: 4/1/17 Towed from: Hwy 431 @ Henderson St, Boaz; #1913 87 Chevrolet G20 VIN# 1GBEG25K H7157674 Towed on: 5/11/17 Towed from: Bruce Road, Boaz; #2155 02 Ford Taurus VIN# 1FAFP53U32 A131069 Towed on: 5/5/17 Towed from: Dollar General – 3rd St. Attalla; #2226 01 Infiniti I30 VIN# JNKCA31A 01T027524 Towed on: 5/18/17 Towed from: 1940 Hwy 278W; @2238 05 Nissan Altima VIN# 1N4AL11D6 5C144649 Towed on: 5/16/17 Towed from: Regions Bank, Hwy 431 @ 278; #2296 91 Nissan Truck VIN# 1N6SD16S6 MC335177 Towed on: 5/22/17 Towed from: Titlemax Parking lot, Boaz; #2307 03 Hyundai Tiburon VIN# KMHHN65F53U 032696 Towed on: 5/23/17 Towed from: 21 Brannon Way, Boaz; #2317 99 Chevrolet Blazer VIN# 1GNCS13W 4XK222561 Towed on: 5/17/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2318 98 Toyota Camry VIN# 4T1BG22K2 WU353920 Towed on: 5/19/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2319 99 Chevrolet Blazer VIN# 1GNCS18 W0XK139332 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2320 01 Honda Accord VIN# 1HFMCU03 172KB22945 Towed on: 5/20/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2332 02 Ford Escape VIN# 1FMCU0317 2KB22945 Towed on: 5/19/2017 Towed from: 904 Sparks Ave, Boaz; #2334 00 Buick Lesabre VIN# 1G4HP54K7 Y4152798 Towed on: 5/21/2017 Towed from: Gadsden; #2335 00 GMC Sierra 1500 VIN# 2GTEC19T7 1236032 Towed on: 5/21/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2340 03 Chevrolet Impala VIN# 2G1WF52E7 39376101 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: 15 Comnock Ave; #2371 01 Chevrolet Impala VIN# 2G1WF55 E719225624 Towed on: 5/26/17 Towed from: Gadsden#2372 99 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN# 1G2WJ52M 6XF215124 Towed on: 5/27/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2379 04 Chevrolet Malibu VIN# 1G1ZT528 94F122902 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2381 04 Mitsubishi Galant VIN# 4A3AB36F94 E081758 Towed on: 5/28/17 Towed from: Gadsden; #2382 99 Kia Sportage VIN# KNDJB7235 X5612500 Towed on: 5/29/17 Towed from: S. Main St, Carlisle; #2388 08 Mazda 3 VIN# JM1BK32F7 81121894 Towed on: 6/1/17 Towed from: Gadsden.

Vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at 15575 US Hwy 278W on 8/2/17 at 10:00 a.m. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing & Garage at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for inspection at auction site 1 hour prior to sale.

July 7 & 14, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on August 21, 2017 for charges due.

2003 Ford LGT Convt VIN# 1FTRW O7L33KD 83513

Haynes Automotive

104 Bobby Austin Dr.

Attalla, AL 35954

July 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on August 18, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

1998 JEEP CHEROKEE

VIN: 1J4FT68 S5WL121604

VEHICLE 2

2001 DODGE DAKOTA

VIN: 1B7GL22X4 1S241822

VEHICLE 3

1965 FORD RANCHERO

VIN: 5H27C18 4875

VEHICLE 3

2006 SUZUKI GSX-R1000

VIN: JS1GT76A 762105608

Jimmy’s Auto Service and Towing

1727 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-458-2007

July 14 & 21, 2017