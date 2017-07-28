Legals for the week of July 21 - July 28, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mike D. Bradley and wife, Jennifer Bradley, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 7th day of January, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3343828, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of August, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing ¼” rod at the SW corner of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 88deg 00’00” East, along the South line of said quarter, 33.04 feet to an existing ½” pipe and the point of beginning; thence continue North 88deg 00’00” East, along said South line, 1233.46 feet to an existing “Wagnon” capped rebar; thence leaving said South line, run North 53deg 49’09” West, 701.53 feet to a point; thence run South 60deg 24’24” West, 97.33 feet to a point; thence run the following chord bearings and distances: North 28deg 26’33” West, 113.62 feet; North 34deg 45’38” West, 109.57 feet; North 21deg 10’47” West, 51.01 feet to a point; thence run South 87deg 52’27” West, 510.63 feet to an existing pinch pipe; thence run a chord bearing and distance along an old fence, South 05deg 46’27” East, 630.97 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

There is also a 20’ access easement the centerline being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the NW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 88deg 00’00” East, 1266.54 feet to an existing “Wagnon” capped rebar; thence run North 53deg 49’09” West, 701.53 feet to a point; thence run South 60deg 24’24” West, 97.33 feet to the point of beginning; thence run the following chord bearings and distances: North 28deg 26’33” West, 113.62 feet; North 34deg 45’38” West, 109.57 feet; North 21deg 10’47” West, 51.01 feet; North 08deg 52’49” West, 34.21 feet; North 12deg 36’19” East, 42.61 feet; North 29deg 59’20” East, 249.82 feet; North 20deg 16’11” East, 79.13 feet to the center line of Big Oak Drive (30’R/W) and the end of said easement.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that

help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmy C. Morris and wife Elizabeth Morris, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 23rd day of January, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-0344; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 6 in Block Number 5, of Hughes Addition No. 3, as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 157, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 615 Shorter Ave, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

416440

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald Heisler, husband and wife, Glenda R. Heisler, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on the 15th day of June, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3369964; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 110, of Brock Hills, Second Addition, as shown by the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 399, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 4672 Pinehill Place, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

416726

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steven W Partridge Husband And Cherie C Partridge Wife to The Bank dated August 11, 2000; said mortgage being recorded in Book 2000, Page 228,, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3380035 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3383130 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of August, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Wild Acres Unit Two, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 221, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 105 Bridlewood Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Steven W Partridge and Cherie C Partridge or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 975115

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip Morgan and Nicole Morgan, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 10th day of September, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3373678; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 3, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 22 and 23 of Pilgrims Rest Estates, as recorded in Plat Book I, Page 124 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Instrument Number 3373678.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2610 Pilgrim Way, Southside, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

414320

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William A. Luttrell, a married man and Alicia M. Luttrell, a married woman, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., on the 18th day of April, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number M-2005-1642; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing capped pipe at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Eleven (11), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six(6) East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run North 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, along the South line thereof, 150.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein; thence continue North 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, along said South line, 150.21 feet to an existing 1/4 inch pipe; thence run North 01 degree 55 minutes 01 second East (M) North 01 degree 57 minutes 00 seconds East (R), leaving said South line, 436.21 feet (M) 436.00 feet (R) to an existing 3/4 inch pipe; thence run South 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds East, 300.00 feet to an existing 3/8 inch rebar on the East line of said quarter; thence run South 01 degree 53 minutes 31 seconds West (M) South 01 degree 57 minutes 00 seconds West (R), 236.22 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, leaving said East line, 150.00 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degree 53 minutes 31 seconds West, 200.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Eleven (11), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six(6) East, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 2.31 acres (more or less).

Property street address for informational purposes: 426 Nancy Drive, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

381064

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MAX BRANNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 23, 2017 Estate of KIMBERLY LISA BRANNON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DEBORAH BUCKELEW SUSANTO appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of NANCY JANE BUCKELEW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 7, 14 & 21, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JENNIFER GOSSETT appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 5, 2017 Estate of CAROL W. SWANGER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JACQELINE MILLER WALKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 26, 2017 Estate of STANLEY FRANK DOBRUK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GAYLE DUMAS SHAW appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 20, 2017 Estate of ROBERT EUGENE DUMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DEBRA ANN LANCASTER WOOD appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 28, 2017 Estate of MARY ANN BRADDY LANCASTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

STEVEN BEN STRIPLIN appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 23, 2017 Estate of BEN LITTLE STRIPLIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY LAWLEY YOUNG appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 28, 2017 Estate of THOMAS E. BURGETT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MISTY GIBSON BUSH appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 29, 2017 Estate of TOMMY BAIN GIBSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA F. BARRON appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 21, 2017 Estate of MARY LUCILLE DENNEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARTHA ELIZABETH BATES A/K/A ELIZABETH OTINGER BATES appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 21, 2017 Estate of ELIZABETH B. OTINGER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ANITA A. BROCK appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 22, 2017 Estate of BILLY GENE BROCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ANGIE KEENER appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 21, 2017 Estate of LEILA ELIZABETH STEWART MEADOWS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JEFFREY R. CEDARHOLM appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 29, 2017 Estate of MELBA C. COTHRAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PHILLIP CHRISTIAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 6, 2017 Estate of MIRTIS IMOGENE CHRISTIAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PEGGY WILLIAMSON PRESTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 11, 2017 Estate of JEFFREY KEITH BARRON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MYRTLE LAFAYE COLLEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 21, 2017 Estate of FRED AUGUSTA BATTLES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JANICE M. JENKINS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 6, 2017 Estate of MICHAEL DUANE JENKINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JENNIFER ANNE VINYARD HOWIE AND JAMES GARY VINYARD appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 6, 2017 Estate of J.C. VINYARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GARY DON DAVENPORT AND REBECCA BOX SMITH appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 11, 2017 Estate of MARJORIE STONE DAVENPORT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GERTIE LOWE appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 29, 2017 Estate of JACK LOWE, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RAYMOND EDWARD MCCOY appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 11, 2017 Estate of ANNIE M. MCCOY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SANDY LANETTE FALLIS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 17, 2017 Estate of MELVIN CHARLES SNOW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

STEPHANIE SAWYER appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 7, 2017 Estate of ROBERT D. COLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIE MAE GILLEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 17, 2017 Estate of FRANCES MARIE BRUMBLOW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LESYA N. DENNIS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 17, 2017 Estate of HARRY DENNIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-237-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 527 GRAND AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 6 in resurvey Lots 5 – 8, Block C, Stringer Realty Co’s Rear of Part Block C & Part Block F Edenwood Addition, E-117 Gadsden.

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-1-000-258.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to Bailey Built Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 275, Ashville;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said

nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 18, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 28, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-238-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1015 S 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot described as beginning at a point in the West line of 11th St., which is 5 feet northerly, measured along the West line of 11th St., from the southeast corner of the portion of Lot No. 4 lying between 11th and Holly Streets in Block No. One in E. C. Jones Extension to the Woodlawn Addition, said point being 292.74 feet southerly, measured along the West line of 11th St., from the South line of Foster Avenue, and from thence run in a westerly direction so as to form an interior angle of 74°45’ a distance of 166.5 feet; thence in a southerly direction and parallel with the west line of 11th St., a distance of forty feet; thence in an easterly direction and parallel with the first line above described a distance of 166.5 feet to the West line of 11th Street; thence in a northerly direction along the West line of 11th St., a distance of 40 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of those Lots Numbered Three and Four, lying between 11th and Holly Streets, in Block No. One in the E. C. Jones Extension to Woodlawn Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 355, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Annette White, 1000 Avenue H;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 18, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 28, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-239-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

#4 E WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 3, Parcel Number 1, Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 51-65, inclusive, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to David and Misty Lankford, 1422 Spout Springs Road, Attalla;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 18, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON AUGUST 21, 2017 AT 5:00PM AT ATTALLA CITY HALL FOR ANNEXATION OF THE PROPERTY LISTED IN THE FOLLOWING DESCPRIPTION

For a Point of Beginning, Commence at the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence run North along East Boundary Line a distance of 2329.56 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Jones Sawmill Road; thence deflect left 86 degrees 07 minutes and run northwesterly a distance of 590.89 feet to a point in the centerline of C.S.X railroad line; thence deflect left 43 degrees 40 minutes and run southwesterly along centerline of tracks a distance of 2273.68 feet to a point in the centerline of C.S.X. railroad tracks also being the centerline of Rook Creek; thence deflect left 78 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds and run southeasterly along the centerline of Rook Creek a distance of 1052.94 feet to a point in the centerline of Burgess Road; thence deflect left 61 degrees 56 minutes 03 seconds and run easterly along centerline of Burgess Road a distance of 1835.63 feet to the Point of Beginning, said tract embracing all of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and a portion of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter and the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter ( SE ¼), Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, containing 88.7 acres more or less, subject however to any rights-of-ways, easements or agreements of records that may exist.

LESS AND EXCEPT a 30 feet right-of-way lying North of Burgess Road and a 50 feet right-of-way lying easterly and northeasterly of C.S.X. Railroad, INC.

Notice to be published once a week for 4 weeks in the Messenger, Attalla Post Office, City Hall, Carnes Recreation Center and downtown public bulletin board.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900525-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,060.00 U.S. Currency,

One 1974 Chevrolet C-10

VIN# CCV144S 185075

DEFENDANT

In Re: Terry Wayne Yow, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 22nd day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE MATER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: APRIL STRICKLAND LANKFORD & UNNAMED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to April Strickland Lankford), was filed on June 6, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, April Strickland Lankford, are unknown, and the whereabouts of the presumed natural father are unknown and it is thought that he is now deceased. The minor child’s birth date is December 5, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, PO Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Luther D. Abel

408 4th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: S8983

IN RE: The estate of BARBARA CRANE, deceased

TO: Valerie Jones, daughter, whereabouts unknown

THOMAS VERLYN CRANE has filed in this court a Petition for Consent and Final Settlement of the Estate of BARBARA CANE, Deceased, and prays for an order Closing said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 31st day of August, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. when said petition will be heard and to contest said Closing should you see fit.

Dated this the 20th day of July, 2017.



Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTERS OF: J.H., a minor

CASE NO: JU-15-000360.02-WHC

R.H., a minor

CASE NO: JU-15-000360.02-WHC

“DONNIE GLEN JONES, must answer the Petition for Paternity, filed by Robert Horton, in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, within fourteen (14) days or a judgment by default may be entered against him.”

/s/ Thomas A. King

Attorney for Petitioner

128 south 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1117

office@alalegal.com

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Attalla for construction of Project No. AL-17892 in Etowah County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on July 28, 2017 and ending on August 18, 2017.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc., 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Frank D. Pierce,

Plaintiff

v.

Melinda A. Patterson, and Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

And

Lot Number 54, in Block 44, in the Gadsden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410 and 411, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above styled case.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Gadsden State Community College; at the Allen Hall Financial Conference Room on the Wallace Drive Campus; Gadsden, Alabama; AT 2:00 PM LOCAL TIME ON JULY 20, 2017, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read, for:

INZER HALL RENOVATIONS – PHASE 1

NEW ADVISING CENTER

GADSDEN STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

(Local Funds)

The Work of the project includes, but is not limited to, selective demolition, new HVAC replacement, as specified and as indicated on the Drawings; coordination and supervision of the entire project; and all related work, as indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Gadsden State Community College in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, insurance in compliance with requirements, and verification of E-Verify enrollment (also with Proposals), will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and digital Plan Rooms of: Dodge SCAN; Reed Construction Data; AGC Internet Plan Room in Birmingham, Alabama and Alabama Graphics Internet Plan Room in Montgomery, Alabama.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $25.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or on CD (PDF format) for a one time deposit of $50.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or upon deposit of $75.00 per set (separate check), which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available.

To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be faxed and mailed to Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc.; Attn: Jill Nelson; PO Box 242128; Montgomery, AL 36124; Fax No.: (334) 272-1566, or emailed to: Jill.Nelson@gmcnetwork.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of SIXTY (60) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids are to be opened, at 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME ON JULY 13, 2017, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and for all Subcontractors.

This project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES, and requires the Contractor comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law on May 9, 2013. The Contractor and the Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Proposal Form.

Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

GADSDEN STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Gadsden, Alabama

Martha G. Lavender, PhD, RN, FAAN, President

GOODWYN, MILLS & CAWOOD, INC.

MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200

Montgomery, AL 36117

Phone: (334) 271-3200

Fax: (334) 272-1566

July 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2017-900500

THEBE JOHNSON,

Plaintiff,

v.

The Heirs of Bennie Johnson (deceased) and Verlie Johnson (deceased), whose identities and whereabouts are unknown; Jimmy Johnson, Michelle Johnson and Johnny Johnson and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein, and

Lot Number 3, in Block Number 2, of the Barron Addition to the City of Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama. A map of which is recorded in Map Book “C”, Pages 49, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Parcel 09-07-36-3-000-008.000,

Defendants.

The Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

Done the 28th day of June, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900511-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,741.25 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 10th day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 14, 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900509-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,292.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jerome Wynn

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 6th day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 14, 21, 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT FOR

PREQUALIFICATION

AND BIDS

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received via email, or other electronic transmission, and one paper copy, on behalf of the Owner by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc., at 2701 1st Avenue South, Ste. 100, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the below referenced project, until 2:00 PM Local Time, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect, by request either by phone (205.879.4462) or e-mail alyssa.morley@gmcnetwork.com, to Alyssa Morley. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED General Contractors by The City of Attalla, located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama 35954; until 2:00 PM Local Time, Thursday, August 17, 2017 for this project:

NEW FIRE STATION No.2

for

THE CITY OF ATTALLA, ALABAMA

(LOCALLY FUNDED)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashiers check or bid bond payable to The City of Attalla in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; Dodge Data & Analytics; Data Fax; and ConstructConnect.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to prequalified General Contractors only from the Architect electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only General Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the Work of this project.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location as bids are to be opened, at 2:00 PM local time Tuesday, August 8, 2017 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid EXCLUDING TAXES and will require the Contractor to complete ABC Form C-3A Accounting of Sales Tax Attachment to ABC Form C-3 Proposal Form (October 2013) which will be submitted with the Contractors Proposal at the time of the Bid. If awarded the bid, both tax exempt entity and contractor shall apply for certificates of exemption. ADOR shall issue certificates of exemption from sales and use tax for each tax exempt project. Certificates shall only be issued to contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors or any subcontractor working under the same contract. Items eligible for exemption are building materials, construction materials and supplies and other tangibles that become part of the structure. ADOR will handle the administration of the certificates and the accounting of exempt purchases.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The City of Attalla, Alabama

612 4th Street NW

Attalla, Alabama, 35954

GOODWYN, MILLS & CAWOOD, INC.

MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone: (205) 879-4462

Fax: (205) 879-4493

July 14, 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on August 18, 2017 for charges due.

2000 MITSUBISHI MONTERO

VIN: JA4LS21H9 YP049329

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

July 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 1, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

VIN: 1J4FX58S7 WC358948

VEHICLE 2

1992 BUICK LESABRE

VIN: 1G4HR53 L1NH485555

VEHICLE 3

1999 CHEVROLET CAVALIER

VIN: 1G1JC12 49X7200838

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

July 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on August 28, 2017 for charges due.

2003 Chev Express G1500 VIN# 1GCEG15 X631197817

2006 Nissan 350Z VIN# JN1AZ34 DO6M308038

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

July 21 & 28, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on September 1, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU

VIN: 1G1ZU5 4844F104897

VEHICLE 2

1999 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

VIN: 1G2WP52 K9XF313190

VEHICLE 3

2002 OLDSMOBILE SILHOUETTE

VIN: 1GHDX03E92 D186888

Buddy’s Towing & Recovery

519 N 13th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

PH: 256-439-9598

July 28 & Aug 4, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on September 1, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2007 VOLVO VN

VIN: 4V4NC9TH 87N434624

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

July 28 & Aug 4, 2017