Hokes Bluff ranked in ASWA preseason football poll, Gadsden City, Etowah, Westbrook receive votes

First-place votes and 2016 record in parentheses

Class 7A

1. Hoover (29) (12-2) 366

2. Central-Phenix City (1) (10-2 261

3. Thompson (5-5) 229

4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) (11-1) 191

5. James Clemens (8-4) 179

6. McGill-Toolen (13-1) 171

7. Spain Park (8-3) 114

8. Bob Jones (7-4) 83

9. Auburn (8-4) 64

10. Enterprise (10-2) 56

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (7-6) 22, Mountain Brook (8-3) 10, Vestavia Hills (5-5) 8, Lee-Montgomery (0-9) 5, Murphy (6-5) 5, Sparkman (4-6) 3.

Class 6A

1. Ramsay (18) (13-2) 297

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4) (11-1) 233

3. Blount (1) (10-3) 201

4. Austin (2) (10-4) 194

5. Opelika (13-2) 184

6. Pinson Valley (5) (8-4) 180

7. Oxford (10-1) 155

8. Daphne (1) (9-3) 108

9. Muscle Shoals (7-6) 76

10. Park Crossing (13-1) 44

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (10-3) 43, Gardendale (8-4) 12, Hazel Green (6-4) 8, Jackson-Olin (8-3) 8, Clay-Chalkville (6-5) 5, Sidney Lanier (8-3) 5, Wetumpka (8-3) 5, Decatur (10-2) 4, Saraland (6-5) 3, McAdory (8-4) 1, Pell City (6-5) 1.

Class 5A

1. Beauregard (26) (13-1) 350

2. Briarwood Chr. (3) (12-2) 270

3. St. Paul’s (2) (9-4) 260

4. Vigor (8-4) 183

T5. Alexandria (5-4) 127

T5. Carroll (12-1) 127

7. Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 97

8. Wenonah (11-3) 90

9. Eufaula (8-3) 87

10. Brooks (9-3) 56

Others receiving votes: Demopolis (7-4) 25, Russellville (8-4) 19, Jackson (9-4) 15, Charles Henderson (7-4) 11, Mortimer Jordan (10-3) 10, Scottsboro (12-1) 10, Etowah (9-3) 9, Calera (8-4) 7, Guntersville (6-5) 6, Fairfield (7-5) 5, Pleasant Grove (4-7) 2, Moody (4-6) 1.

Class 4A

1. Handley (29) (13-2) 365

2. Andalusia (12-2) 257

3. Madison Acad. (11-4) 188

4. UMS-Wright (1) (9-3) 172

5. Rogers (12-1) 162

6. Leeds (1) (8-4) 142

7. St. James (10-2) 101

8. Hokes Bluff (9-5) 80

9. Cordova (9-3) 74

10. Fayette Co. (5-7) 61

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (9-4) 54, Cherokee Co. (10-3) 26, Wilson (8-3) 25, Madison Co. (6-5) 19, Thomasville (9-3) 12, Bibb Co. (8-4) 7, Dale Co. (7-4) 7, North Jackson (6-5) 6, Munford (6-5) 4, West Blocton (6-5) 3, Haleyville (9-2) 2.

Class 3A

1. Piedmont (27) (15-0) 351

2. Mobile Chr. (3) (13-2) 271

3. Gordo (1) (13-1) 268

4. Ohatchee (12-2) 165

5. Montevallo (10-2) 162

6. Opp (9-2) 110

7. Oakman (8-5) 109

8. Pike Co. (9-3) 85

9. Weaver (9-4) 72

10. Randolph Co. (10-3) 59

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (4-6) 43, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-7) 24, Lauderdale Co. (7-5) 12, T.R. Miller (8-3) 12, Fultondale (8-3) 9, Bayside Acad. (8-5) 5, Plainview (6-5) 4, Wicksburg (8-4) 4, Lexington (8-4) 1, Straughn (4-6) 1.

Class 2A

1. Fyffe (28) (15-0) 354

2. Aliceville (1) (13-2) 272

3. Lanett (1) (11-3) 230

4. Elba (10-3) 225

5. G.W. Long (1) (12-1) 154

6. Tanner (9-4) 128

7. LaFayette (12-1) 125

8. Leroy (8-4) 110

9. New Brockton (7-5) 52

10. Sand Rock (9-3) 43

Others receiving votes: Reeltown (6-5) 17, Sheffield (9-3) 13, Goshen (8-4) 12, Southern Choctaw (10-2) 12, Cleveland (8-4) 5, Washington Co. (6-4) 5, Horseshoe Bend (6-5) 4, Cold Springs (5-6) 2, Westbrook Chr. (3-7) 2, Luverne (7-4) 1, Red Bay (8-3) 1.

Class 1A

1. Maplesville (29) (14-0) 365

2. Sweet Water (9-3) 261

3. Linden (2) (13-1) 246

4. Pickens Co. (11-4) 210

5. Brantley (7-5) 166

6. Addison (13-1) 110

7. Cedar Bluff (8-4) 107

8. Spring Garden (10-2) 79

9. Marengo (6-5) 50

10. Notasulga (7-5) 49

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (9-3) 30, Houston Co. (6-5) 22, Loachapoka (3-8) 13, Georgiana (12-1) 12, Wadley (10-1) 12, Decatur Heritage (10-3) 10, Isabella (10-2) 10, Ragland (7-4) 5, Sumiton Chr. (9-3) 3, Hubbertville (10-2) 2 South Lamar (6-5) 2, Millry (4-7) 1, Talladega Co. Central (4-6) 1, Woodville (5-6) 1.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association prep committee members are: Paul Beaudry (Chairman), Alabama Media Group; Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook; Josh Dutton, Andalusia Star-News; Joe Medley, Anniston Star; Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance; Gary Estwick, Birmingham News; Rob Rice, Blount Countian; Shannon Fagan, Cherokee Herald; Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat; Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times; Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle; Justin Graves, Decatur Daily; Nicholas Finch, Demopolis Times; David Mundee, Dothan Eagle; Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant; Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily; Cody Dowler, Fort Payne Times-Journal; Jeremy Smith, Freelance (Demopolis); Chris McCarthy, The Messenger (Gadsden); J.J. Hicks, Gadsden Times; Daniel Boyette, Huntsville Times; Ben Thomas, Mobile Press-Register; Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser; Scott Fields, Opelika-Auburn News; Shannon Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter; Jason Bowen, Scottsboro Daily Sentinel; Thomas Scott, Selma Times-Journal; Alec Etheridge, Shelby County Reporter; Lavonte Young, Talladega Daily Home; Joey Chandler, Tuscaloosa News; Evan Dudley, Wetumpka Herald.