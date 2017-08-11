Hot Pursuit 5K to benefit Barrie Center

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Gadsden-Etowah Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 2 is hosting the Hot Pusuit 5K Glow Run on Saturday, August 12 to benefit the James M. Barrie Center for Children.

The free community glow party starts at 5 p.m. at the Riverwalk at Coosa Landing. Black lights will be set up to make attendees glow so they can “light up Coosa Landing and Gadsden.” Clothes that glow best are neon colors like hot pink, yellow, orange and green. White cotton t-shirts will glow somewhat blue under black lights. Glow wear accessories are recommended. The event will offer body and face painting that will also glow under the lights.

Race day registration for the 5K and the 1-mile Fun Run opens at 6:30 p.m. Registration fees are $25 for the 5K and $8 for the Fun Run. To race, you must register pay and sign a liability waiver. You can also register for the races online at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Gadsden/HotPursuit5KGlowRun1MileFunRun.

The 1-mile Fun Run starts at 7:30 p.m. and the 5K starts at 8 p.m. Racers should go to the start line about 15 minutes before the race begins. The races will be chip-timed by RaceKrewe with the provided bibs. After the races, results will be posted on www.racekrewe.com.

Awards will be given immediately after the race. After the race, ice cold water, fruit and finish line foods will be available.

The family friendly event has more to offer than just the races. Live music and a DJ will provide plenty of opportunities for dancing. There will be a bounce house, an inflatable obtacle course, a water slide and a rock climbing wall. Vendors will be selling food and drinks. There will be door prize give-always and raffles. LifeSouth will also be hosting a blood drive.

All of the proceeds raised will go to the James M. Barrie Center for Children.

The Barrie Center works collaboratively with law enforcement to investigate instances of child abuse. The staff provides forensic interviews, evaluations and therapy for children who have disclosed sexual or physical abuse. The center also provides support and advocacy to families during the investigation. The center often spreads information about preventing child abuse and mandatory reporting laws.

Barrie Center Executive Director Patricia Falcon said that last year the center interviewed 272 children. Each year, the center hosts a pinwheel ceremony in April for Child Abuse Awareness Month. The center places a pinwheel for every victim it has interviewed on the Etowah County Courthouse lawn.

Want to support the center but cannot attend the event? To donate, visit runsignup.com/Race/Donate/AL/Gadsden/HotPursuit5KGlowRun1MileFunRun?remMeAttempt.