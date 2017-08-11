People of Etowah - Judge Bobby Junkins

Name: Bobby M. Junkins.

Where were you born and raised?

“Hokes Bluff for all grades 1-12.”

What is your occupation?

“Probate judge of Etowah County for 29 years.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I enjoyed working with people all my life, teaching school, adult education and many years with the Gadsden Public Library.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have been married to my wife Susie for 34 years, and have five children: Dr. Jason Junkins (Angela), Annie Blair Junkins, Amy Ward, Michelle Atkins. Grandchildren: Benjamin, Brianna, Logan, Kara Grace, Chase, Emma Hope, Dylan, Mason, Grace. I have five siblings: Pam, Gina, Judy, Jimmy and Mike. My pet is Frasier that I have had for 16 years.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Hokes Bluff for grades 1-12, Gadsden State Community College (first class to attend), Jacksonville State University, B.S. Degree and M.S. degree, University of Alabama, advance graduate work, University of Kentucky.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Scuba dive, travel, spend time with Susie and Frasier, and my boat.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Being able to serve the public and being elected five times as the probate judge and three terms in the Alabama Legislature.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My parents, Reverend L.D. and Grace Junkins.”

To what do you credit to your success?

“From learning from my failures, help from the good Lord has helped me be a better person. And all of my employees have been great. All my teachers over the years have encouraged me to keep pursuing my goals and happiness.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Past president of Gadsden Kiwanis Club, Alabama Archives History Board, Quality of Life Health Services, Gadsden Foundation Cardinal Board, Gadsden Public Library Foundation and Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“Enjoying our people and friendly atmosphere. Also, the Coosa River.”

What would you like to see change about this community?

“More jobs and employment. And the expansion of the arts in our community.”

What are three words to describe you?

“Helpful, dedicated and love people.”

What is something surprising that people do not know about you?

“I love music, reading and learning from others.”

What is your favorite quote?

“How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and strong because in your life you will have been all of these.”-Dr. George W. Carver.

What is on your bucket list?

“Travel in Europe with some train trips and more national parks, more scuba diving with Susie.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I love clothes and the design of clothing.”

If a movie was made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“My son, Dr. Jason Junkins.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Listen more to your parents, study more and learn a foreign language.”