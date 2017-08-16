Legals for the week of August 4 - August 11, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip Morgan and Nicole Morgan, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 10th day of September, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3373678; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 3, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 22 and 23 of Pilgrims Rest Estates, as recorded in Plat Book I, Page 124 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Instrument Number 3373678.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2610 Pilgrim Way, Southside, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

414320

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William A. Luttrell, a married man and Alicia M. Luttrell, a married woman, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., on the 18th day of April, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number M-2005-1642; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing capped pipe at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Eleven (11), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six(6) East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run North 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, along the South line thereof, 150.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein; thence continue North 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, along said South line, 150.21 feet to an existing 1/4 inch pipe; thence run North 01 degree 55 minutes 01 second East (M) North 01 degree 57 minutes 00 seconds East (R), leaving said South line, 436.21 feet (M) 436.00 feet (R) to an existing 3/4 inch pipe; thence run South 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds East, 300.00 feet to an existing 3/8 inch rebar on the East line of said quarter; thence run South 01 degree 53 minutes 31 seconds West (M) South 01 degree 57 minutes 00 seconds West (R), 236.22 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, leaving said East line, 150.00 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degree 53 minutes 31 seconds West, 200.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Eleven (11), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six(6) East, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 2.31 acres (more or less).

Property street address for informational purposes: 426 Nancy Drive, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

381064

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 13, 2011, executed by Sarah Beth Baker, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on December 20, 2011, in Instrument No. 3359815, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 12, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Peteet Estates, Phase I, as recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Debera Ann Smith, a single woman, to Don R. Townley, as Trustee of the Gene Waters 2005 Trust dated July 18, 2005, and restated on April 7, 2010, as shown in Miscellaneous Instrument Number 3330162, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, dated June 13, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3435589; the undersigned mortgage owner, Don R. Townley, as Trustee of the Gene Waters 2005 Trust dated July 18, 2005, and restated on April 7, 2010, as shown in Miscellaneous Instrument Number 330162, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 5th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 79 in Parcel Number 5 as shown on map or property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to easements or restrictions of record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Don R. Townley, as Trustee of the Gene Waters 2005 Trust dated July 18, 2005, and restated on

April 7, 2010, as shown in Miscellaneous Instrument

Number 3330162, Probate Office, Etowah County,

Alabama

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lashundra Collins, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of June, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3249606, Record of Mortgages, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of September, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number One (1) of the Broadview Subdivision of East Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 371, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Constance B. Blount and husband, Joe L. Blount, to Steven Brian Holland and Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., dated November 20, 2009, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3324086; the undersigned mortgage owner, Steven Brian Holland and Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number Seven (7) of Crestview Land Company’s Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded as the same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Pages 144 and 145, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Steven Brian Holland and

Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Rajen D. Shah, a married man, to Vision Investments, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, dated September 8, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3439658; the undersigned mortgage owner, Vision Investments, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Twenty-one (21) in Block Two (2) in Broadview Meadows, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 151 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Vision Investments, LLC,

An Alabama limited liability company

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 16, 2006, executed by Joseph Adam Griffith, a married man; Julie Allison Griffith, a married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Integrity Mortgage LLC, which mortgage was recorded on December 6, 2006, in Instrument No. 3260533, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 3, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Four (4), Hill Top Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book L, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 26, 2003, executed by Robert A. Turman and Charlotte Turman, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Gadsden Mortgage Services, Inc. as an Agent for Crescent Mortgage Services, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on March 5, 2003, in Doc No. M-2003-1009, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 18, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Twelve (12), Thirteen (13) and the South 10 ft. of Lot Eleven (11), all in Block Five (5) of the Highlands to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on the 18th day of January, 2017, and was further postponed on the 28th day of February, 2017, was further postponed on the 11th day of April, 2017, was further postponed on the 23rd day of May, 2017, was further postponed on the 11th day of July, 2017; was further postponed on the 1st day of August, 2017, by public announcement being made at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 12th day of September, 2017, at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SANDY LANETTE FALLIS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 17, 2017 Estate of MELVIN CHARLES SNOW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

STEPHANIE SAWYER appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 7, 2017 Estate of ROBERT D. COLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIE MAE GILLEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 17, 2017 Estate of FRANCES MARIE BRUMBLOW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LESYA N. DENNIS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 17, 2017 Estate of HARRY DENNIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

COREY EWING appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 25, 2017 Estate of RODNEY L. HIGGINS, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PAMELA W CASH appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 14, 2017 Estate of JIMMIE PHILLIPS WOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CAREY R. CRANFORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 6, 2017 Estate of SAM CRANFORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LISA SUE WILLIAMS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 20, 2017 Estate of DELYLA SUE ELLIOTT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TERESA WATSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 10, 2017 Estate of RICKEY JOE WATSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN KEAGAN LANG appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 25, 2017 Estate of GREGORY ALAN LANG, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TINA STRACENER appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 19, 2017 Estate of BUERAN DALE STRACENER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

WAYNE HOGAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 11, 2017 Estate of ALICE MARIE LAMBERT HOGAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PHILLIP REED SATTERFIELD appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 14, 2017 Estate of OSSIE BROOKS SATTERFIELD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-259-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 1007 GORDON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 10-11, B R Pegram Trustee Subdivision Re-AR Plat D- 201

Tax ID#: 10-07-36-2-000-021.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to Cassie Lee & Craig A. Cranford, c/o Bobby Joe Cranford, 120 Shahan Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on August 1, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Aug 11, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on August 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at city hall. The purpose of the hearing is to inform and receive questions or comments on the proposed construction project by Norfolk Southern Railroad. The construction project will consist of closing the railroad crossing on 7th Avenue SW and realigning and widening on Country Club Drive.

The hearing will provide information on the project and proposed time lines for its completion and any additional information concerning the project. Questions will also be entertained at this time.

All citizens and businesses that will be affected by this project are encouraged to attend this public hearing.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern will be in attendance for a presentation and to answer any questions related to this proposed project.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Aug 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON AUGUST 21, 2017 AT 5:00PM AT ATTALLA CITY HALL FOR ANNEXATION OF THE PROPERTY LISTED IN THE FOLLOWING DESCPRIPTION

For a Point of Beginning, Commence at the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence run North along East Boundary Line a distance of 2329.56 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Jones Sawmill Road; thence deflect left 86 degrees 07 minutes and run northwesterly a distance of 590.89 feet to a point in the centerline of C.S.X railroad line; thence deflect left 43 degrees 40 minutes and run southwesterly along centerline of tracks a distance of 2273.68 feet to a point in the centerline of C.S.X. railroad tracks also being the centerline of Rook Creek; thence deflect left 78 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds and run southeasterly along the centerline of Rook Creek a distance of 1052.94 feet to a point in the centerline of Burgess Road; thence deflect left 61 degrees 56 minutes 03 seconds and run easterly along centerline of Burgess Road a distance of 1835.63 feet to the Point of Beginning, said tract embracing all of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and a portion of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter and the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter ( SE ¼), Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, containing 88.7 acres more or less, subject however to any rights-of-ways, easements or agreements of records that may exist.

LESS AND EXCEPT a 30 feet right-of-way lying North of Burgess Road and a 50 feet right-of-way lying easterly and northeasterly of C.S.X. Railroad, INC.

Notice to be published once a week for 4 weeks in the Messenger, Attalla Post Office, City Hall, Carnes Recreation Center and downtown public bulletin board.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900525-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,060.00 U.S. Currency,

One 1974 Chevrolet C-10

VIN# CCV144S 185075

DEFENDANT

In Re: Terry Wayne Yow, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 22nd day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE MATER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: APRIL STRICKLAND LANKFORD & UNNAMED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to April Strickland Lankford), was filed on June 6, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, April Strickland Lankford, are unknown, and the whereabouts of the presumed natural father are unknown and it is thought that he is now deceased. The minor child’s birth date is December 5, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, PO Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Luther D. Abel

408 4th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: S8983

IN RE: The estate of BARBARA CRANE, deceased

TO: Valerie Jones, daughter, whereabouts unknown

THOMAS VERLYN CRANE has filed in this court a Petition for Consent and Final Settlement of the Estate of BARBARA CANE, Deceased, and prays for an order Closing said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 31st day of August, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. when said petition will be heard and to contest said Closing should you see fit.

Dated this the 20th day of July, 2017.



Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTERS OF: J.H., a minor

CASE NO: JU-15-000360.02-WHC

R.H., a minor

CASE NO: JU-15-000360.02-WHC

“DONNIE GLEN JONES, must answer the Petition for Paternity, filed by Robert Horton, in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, within fourteen (14) days or a judgment by default may be entered against him.”

/s/ Thomas A. King

Attorney for Petitioner

128 south 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1117

office@alalegal.com

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Attalla for construction of Project No. AL-17892 in Etowah County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on July 28, 2017 and ending on August 18, 2017.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc., 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV17-99

SHEILA MAYLENE HANEY,

Plaintiff

v.

For a point of beginning to describe the property herein start at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) in Section Seventeen (17), and from thence run South along the West line of said forty a distance of 133 feet; thence South 40° East along the Southwest line of Lot Number Two (2) of the Beulah M. Richardson lot a distance of 213 feet to a point and which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning continue South 40° East along the Southwest line of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 210 feet to a point where said line intersects the Northwest line of that certain tract of land conveyed by W.H. Persall and wife to Grady Puckett, et al, dated March 6, 1951, and recorded in Book 466, page 115, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Northwest line of said Puckett tract a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence North 40° West and parallel to the Southwest lien of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 210 feet; thence South 25° West and parallel with the Northwest line of said Puckett tract a distance of 210 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2) in Beulah M. Richardson’s Plat, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 343, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND FORNEY HOLLAND, IDELL BRADLEY, IKE BRADLEY, EVIE B. BRADLEY, SHERMAN GRAY, III, AND DONNA GARGUS, and any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein,

Defendants.

TO: LAND, FORNEY HOLLAND, IDELL BRADLEY, IKE BRADLEY, EVIE B. BRADLEY, SHERMAN GRAY, III, AND DONNA GARGUS, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, revision, or other interest in said lands.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking a declaratory judgment and clearing title to the above property for SHELIA MAYLENE HANEY was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

This the 2nd day of August, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Aug 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the Owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing:

3038 – 2003 KIA SPECTRA

VIN: KNAFB121 435223534

DATE: 6/18/16

FROM: SPARKS AVE. IN BOAZ

#089 – 1995 BUICK LESABRE

VIN: 1G4HP52L XSH481457

TAG: 6KW20

DATE: 7/01/16

FROM: SMITH DR. HORTON, AL.

#0227 – 95 JEEP CHEROKEE

VIN: 1J4FX58S XSC768816

DATE: 7/24/16

FROM: ONEONTA CUTOFF RD. ALBERTVILLE

#0714 – 06 HUMMER H3

VIN: 5GTDN136 968316329

TAG: 50CK875

DATE: 9/29/16

FROM: HWY 431 @ MOUNTAINBORO RD.

#0846 – 00 LINCOLN LS

VIN: 1LNHM87A 6YY919630

TAG: 7578AN8

DATE: 10/28/16

FROM: KING ST. 2 USRY AVE. – BOAZ

#1213 – 99 FORD CROWN VICTORIA

VIN: 2FAFP74W3 XX139473

DATE: 12/20/16

FROM: SHEAY AVE. – BOAZ

#2319 – 99 CHEVROLET BLAZER

VIN: 1GNCS18 W0XK139332

TAG: 8H9J6

DATE: 5/20/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2336 – 06 DODGE CHARGER

VIN: 2B3KA53H36 H309861

TAG: N891655 (IL)

DATE: 5/22/17

FROM: DOUBLE BRIDGES RD, BOAZ

#2383 – JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

VIN: 1J4FX58S7W C156840

DATE: 6/11/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2449 – 03 YAMAHA FZS10

VIN: JYARN07E3 3A006668

DATE: 6/08/17

FROM: STEELE STATION RD @ LUMBLEY RD – RAINBOW CITY

#2517 – 95 FORD CROWN VICTORIA

VIN: 2FALP71W9 SX140157

DATE: 6/13/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2518 – 96 CHEVROLET CAMARO

VIN: 2G1FP22K6 T2104147

DATE: 6/12/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2519 – 02 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE

VIN: 4A3AC54H 22E028734

DATE: 6/12/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2524 – 98 DODGE DURANGO

VIN: 1B4HS28Y6W F187069

TAG: 4613AC7

DATE: 6/12/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2551 – 96 MAZDA MILLENIA

VIN: JM1TA221 XT1205254

TAG: 5088AM4

DATE: 6/15/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2553 – 98 HONDA ACCORD

VIN: 1HGCG565 XWA127142

TAG: 7798AS8

DATE: 6/15/17

FROM: GADSDEN

#2554 – 10 CHEVROLET IMPALA

VIN: 2G1WA5EK 8A1126653

TAG: 9304AH9

DATE: 6/19/17

FROM: I59 – STEELE

#2558 – 79 WINN RVH21

VIN: CPL32933 04430

TAG: 31R10059

DATE: 6/19/17

FROM: REEDY CIR. – BOAZ

Vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at 15575 US HWY 278W on 8/30/17 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if, in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing & Garage at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for inspection at auction site 1 hour prior to sale.

Aug 4 & 11, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 15, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2007 PONTIAC G6

VIN: 1G2ZG5 8BX74257356

VEHICLE 2

1998 HONDA ACCORD

VIN: 1HGCG22 56WA027639

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Aug 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on September 18, 2017 for charges due.

1999 Chevrolet Silverado VIN# 1GCEK19 T9XE128723

VIN# JYARN 39E2FA 001240

2008 GMC Sierra VIN# 1GTEC14 C78Z900148

Trotman’s Motorsports

1740 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Aug 11 & 18, 2017

______________AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

1997 Ford F-150 VIN# 1FTDF17 28VNC96800

Towed on: 6/5/17; Towed from: Sparks Ave, Boaz

1984 Chevrolet Camaro VIN# 1G1AZ379 4ER215988

Towed on: 6/29/17; Towed from: 4th Street, Gadsden

2001 Infiniti QX4 VIN# JNRDR07 X71W101092

Towed on: 7/1/17; Towed from: 1101 Meighan Blvd

1988 GMC Jimmy VIN# 1GKCT18 Z3J8524344

Towed on: 7/6/17; Towed from: Hwy 431 @ Simmons Ln, Attalla

1997 Nissan Maxima VIN# JN1CA21D 7VM518312

Towed on: 5/12/17; Towed from: McDonalds’s, Boaz

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 15575 US Hwy 278 W, Attalla, AL 35954 on 9/13/2017 at 10:00 a.m. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Aug 11 & 18, 2017