Legals for the week of August 11 - August 18, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 13, 2011, executed by Sarah Beth Baker, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on December 20, 2011, in Instrument No. 3359815, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 12, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Peteet Estates, Phase I, as recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Debera Ann Smith, a single woman, to Don R. Townley, as Trustee of the Gene Waters 2005 Trust dated July 18, 2005, and restated on April 7, 2010, as shown in Miscellaneous Instrument Number 3330162, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, dated June 13, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3435589; the undersigned mortgage owner, Don R. Townley, as Trustee of the Gene Waters 2005 Trust dated July 18, 2005, and restated on April 7, 2010, as shown in Miscellaneous Instrument Number 330162, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 5th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 79 in Parcel Number 5 as shown on map or property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to easements or restrictions of record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Don R. Townley, as Trustee of the Gene Waters 2005 Trust dated July 18, 2005, and restated on

April 7, 2010, as shown in Miscellaneous Instrument

Number 3330162, Probate Office, Etowah County,

Alabama

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lashundra Collins, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of June, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3249606, Record of Mortgages, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of September, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number One (1) of the Broadview Subdivision of East Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 371, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Constance B. Blount and husband, Joe L. Blount, to Steven Brian Holland and Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., dated November 20, 2009, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3324086; the undersigned mortgage owner, Steven Brian Holland and Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number Seven (7) of Crestview Land Company’s Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded as the same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Pages 144 and 145, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Steven Brian Holland and

Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Rajen D. Shah, a married man, to Vision Investments, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, dated September 8, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3439658; the undersigned mortgage owner, Vision Investments, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Twenty-one (21) in Block Two (2) in Broadview Meadows, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 151 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Vision Investments, LLC,

An Alabama limited liability company

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 16, 2006, executed by Joseph Adam Griffith, a married man; Julie Allison Griffith, a married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Integrity Mortgage LLC, which mortgage was recorded on December 6, 2006, in Instrument No. 3260533, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 3, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Four (4), Hill Top Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book L, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 6, 2009 by Merry Shea Busenlehner, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # at 3316438 on July 10, 2009, and modified in agreement recorded on March 6, 2015 at Instrument # 3414603, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3363894 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 18, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Tract Fourteen (14) of Glen Oaks Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book L, Page 86, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 184 Glen Oaks Cir, Glencoe, AL 35905.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-013603

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 10, 2004 by Deanna Rice and husband, Anthony Rice, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Molton, Allen, & Williams Mortgage Co. LLC, and recorded in Instrument # at M-2004-4008 on September 13, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3446192 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 18, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number Six (6), in the Re-arrangement of Clubview Circle, according to the map of said Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book F, page 231, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 117 Clubview Cir, Gadsden, AL 35901.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012738

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by Rex A. Saye, a married man, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 6th day of June, 2013, recorded as Instrument Number 3386815, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on September 11, 2017, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

PARCEL ONE:

Commence at an existing 3” pipe a the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4, Section 36,T-11-S, R-3-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N89°42’58”E, along the South line thereof, 1167.89 feet to a point on the Northeasterly R/W of Alabama Highway #132 (140’ R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue N89°42’58”E, leaving said R/W and along the South line of said NW 1/4, 234.54 feet to a point; thence run N45°58’23”E, leaving said South line, 17.04 feet to a point; thence run N29°15’46”E, 74.39 feet to a point; thence run N45°54’44”E, 71.61 feet to a point; thence run S75°22’01”E, 18.17 feet to a point; thence run S45°43’49”E, 26.71 feet to a point; thence run S37°50’33”E, 92.27 feet to a point; thence run S00°59’27”W, 29.52 feet to a point on said South line; thence run N89°42’58”E, along said South line, 51.95 feet to a point; thence run N00°30’24”E, leaving said South line, 118.67 feet to a point; thence run N36°37’06”E, 60.84 feet to a point; thence run N74°56’32”E, 135.95 feet to a point; thence run N00°59’30”E, 184.79 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run S89°53’54”W, 379.23 feet to a point; thence run S26°04’20”E, 108.34 feet to a point; thence run S16°48’01”W, 76.30 feet to a point; thence run S76°03’35”W, 86.09 feet to a point on the centerline of a 30.00 access easement; thence run the following along said centerline, N10°14’07”W, 55.07 feet to a point; N18°54’00”W, 53.05 feet to a point and N26°04’21”W, 96.55 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run S70°43’11”W (M) S70°37’57”W ( R), leaving said centerline, 490.91 feet to an existing concrete R/W monument on said R/W; thence run the following along said R/W, S12°28’20”W, 49.90 feet to an existing concrete R/W monument; S47°37’51”E, 86.22 feet to an existing concrete R/W monument and a chord bearing and distance of S65°42’52”E, 292.12 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-E, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 5.69 acres(more or less). Being subject to a 30.00 feet access easement as described in D-“2003”-4704, Etowah County Probate Office.

(Description from survey prepared by Jerry L. Dowdy, Registered Surveyor #: 18979, dated April 16, 2013)

Property address: 5268 Main Street, Altoona, AL 35952

Tax parcel #: 07-07-36-0-000-002.004

PARCEL TWO:

Commence at an existing 3” pipe at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N89°42’58”E, along the South line thereof, 1647.23 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue N89°42’58”E, along said South line, 165.13 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run N00°59’27”E, leaving said South line, 202.03 feet to a point; thence run S74°56’32”W, 135.95 feet to a point; thence run S36°37’06”W, 60.84 feet to a point; thence run S00°30’24”W, 118.67 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-E, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.67 acre (more or less).

There is a 12 feet easement to said property, the centerline being more particularly described as follows: Commence at an existing 3” pipe at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N89°42’58”E, along the South line thereof, 1647.23 feet to a point; thence continue N89°42’58”E, along said South line, 165.13 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run N00°59’27”E, leaving said South line, 202.03 feet to a point; thence run S74°56’32”W, 135.95 feet to the point of beginning of said centerline; thence run the following chord bearings and distances along said centerline, S36°37’06”W, 60.84 feet; S52°10’33”W, 23.49 feet; S41°12’17”W, 44.03 feet; thence S82°27’00”W, 22.91 feet; N44°57’21”W, 29.00 feet; N40°19’33”w, 39.87 feet; N60°31’29”W, 30.26 feet; S55°05’28”W, 32.45 feet and S41°33’47”W, 88.88 feet to a point on the centerline of 30.00 feet access easement described in Document 2003-4704, Etowah County Probate Office and the end of said 12.00 feet easement.

Description from survey prepared by Jerry L. Dowdy, Registered Surveyor #: 18979, dated April 5, 2012)

Property address: 5272 Main Street, Altoona, AL 35952

Tax parcel #: 07-07-36-0-000-002.006

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, LLOYD, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessica Cahela Rhoden and Joshua Lee Rhoden to Community Credit Union (now known as WinSouth Credit Union) on the 31st day of October, 2011, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3357500 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of September, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

That part of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the above forty; thence South 87° 22’ E along the North line of said forty a distance of 182.3 feet to a metal marker; thence leaving said North line South 00° 26’ E a distance of 847.2 feet (deed South a distance of 845.0 feet) to a metal marker in the Northeast margin of the Old Georgia Road; thence North 67° 11’ W along said Northeast margin a distance of 195.4 feet to a metal marker; thence leaving said Northeast margin North 00° 37’ W a distance of 779.8 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 10, 2003 by Melissa Amberson, wife and husband as joint tenants, Jason Amberson, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, and recorded in Document # at M-2003-4755 on September 12, 2003, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3310241 and Instrument #, 3395057 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 18, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at the Southeast corner of Lot Number Five (5), in Block Number One (1), of the George A. Fuhrman Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 105, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 01 degree 53 minutes 00 seconds West along the East line of said lot, 110.06 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue along said East line North 01 degree 53 minutes 00 seconds West, 100.00 feet to a point; thence leaving said East line run North 88 degrees 27 minutes 36 seconds West, 189.66 feet to a point on the Easterly right of way of Christopher Avenue (40.00 feet R/W); thence run South 01 degree 19 minutes 17 seconds East along said right of way, 100.00 feet to a point; thence leaving said right of way run South 88 degrees 28 minutes 34 seconds East, 190.64 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lot Number Five (5), Block One(1), as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 105, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being a portion of the South Half (S 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East and contains 0.43 acres (more or less).

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3835 Christopher Ave, Southside, AL 35907.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-008780

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

COREY EWING appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 25, 2017 Estate of RODNEY L. HIGGINS, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PAMELA W CASH appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 14, 2017 Estate of JIMMIE PHILLIPS WOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CAREY R. CRANFORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 6, 2017 Estate of SAM CRANFORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LISA SUE WILLIAMS appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 20, 2017 Estate of DELYLA SUE ELLIOTT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TERESA WATSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 10, 2017 Estate of RICKEY JOE WATSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN KEAGAN LANG appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 25, 2017 Estate of GREGORY ALAN LANG, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TINA STRACENER appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 19, 2017 Estate of BUERAN DALE STRACENER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

WAYNE HOGAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 11, 2017 Estate of ALICE MARIE LAMBERT HOGAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PHILLIP REED SATTERFIELD appointed Personal Representative (s) on July 14, 2017 Estate of OSSIE BROOKS SATTERFIELD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CARA GAY KNIGHT O’BRYANT appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 4, 2017 Estate of BENNY FRED CONNELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PONDA NICHOLS AND PAM KILGO (F/K/A PAM ADAMS) appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 1, 2017 Estate of CAROLYN BOWEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES SCOTT SLEDGE appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of DOROTHY MAYO NICHOLS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LINDA JUDD appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of BILLIE JACK GAYLOR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

HAROLD JEFFREY GUFFEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 10, 2017 Estate of HAROLD E. GUFFEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CARA GAY KNIGHT O’BRYANT appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 4, 2017 Estate of GAIL JOYCE CONNELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY KATHRYN CUNNINGHAM appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of CHARLES EDWARD CUNNINGHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative, an Alabama nonprofit, voluntary membership corporation, incorporated pursuant to the provisions currently found in ALA. CODE § 37-6-1 et seq. (1975) (the “Cooperative”), has filed its petition with the Department of Finance of the State of Alabama for consent to execute and deliver the following with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (“CFC”) for the Cooperative’s benefit:

A Financing Agreement and all related documents in the total principal amount of Five Million and 00/100 Dollars ($5,000,000.00) for the purpose of converting its existing Revolving Line of Credit to permanent financing, to provide funds for the repayment of the balance due on its existing Revolving Line of Credit, and for the purpose of establishing cash flow.

This petition has been set for a hearingon the 24th dayof August, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., in Suite E-317 of the State Capitol, Montgomery, Alabama. All persons who are interested mayappear and support or contest the petition.

Done at Montgomery, Alabama, this 11th day of August, 2017.

Clinton Carter Acting Director of Finance State of Alabama

Aug 18, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO ASHLEY KATHERINE HENDRICKS HAMM

TO: THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO ASHLEY KATHERINE HENDRICKS HAMM, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Ashley Katherine Burnette, set to be heard on October 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., was filed on the 15th day of August, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that to putative father. Minor Child’s date of birth is December 20, 2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Thomas A. King, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this 16th day of August, 2017.

Thomas A. King

Attorney for Petitioner

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9612

In Re: DEMETRIUS HALE

TO: Dequan Hale, son; Rolene Hale, daughter; Latoya Sears, daughter; Megan Hale, daughter, addresses unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of DEMETRIUS HALE, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that the 7th day of September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on August 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at city hall. The purpose of the hearing is to inform and receive questions or comments on the proposed construction project by Norfolk Southern Railroad. The construction project will consist of closing the railroad crossing on 7th Avenue SW and realigning and widening on Country Club Drive.

The hearing will provide information on the project and proposed time lines for its completion and any additional information concerning the project. Questions will also be entertained at this time.

All citizens and businesses that will be affected by this project are encouraged to attend this public hearing.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern will be in attendance for a presentation and to answer any questions related to this proposed project.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Aug 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLIC

HEARING

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON AUGUST 21, 2017 AT 5:00PM AT ATTALLA CITY HALL FOR ANNEXATION OF THE PROPERTY LISTED IN THE FOLLOWING DESCPRIPTION

For a Point of Beginning, Commence at the Southeast Corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence run North along East Boundary Line a distance of 2329.56 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Jones Sawmill Road; thence deflect left 86 degrees 07 minutes and run northwesterly a distance of 590.89 feet to a point in the centerline of C.S.X railroad line; thence deflect left 43 degrees 40 minutes and run southwesterly along centerline of tracks a distance of 2273.68 feet to a point in the centerline of C.S.X. railroad tracks also being the centerline of Rook Creek; thence deflect left 78 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds and run southeasterly along the centerline of Rook Creek a distance of 1052.94 feet to a point in the centerline of Burgess Road; thence deflect left 61 degrees 56 minutes 03 seconds and run easterly along centerline of Burgess Road a distance of 1835.63 feet to the Point of Beginning, said tract embracing all of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and a portion of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter and the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Southeast Quarter ( SE ¼), Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, containing 88.7 acres more or less, subject however to any rights-of-ways, easements or agreements of records that may exist.

LESS AND EXCEPT a 30 feet right-of-way lying North of Burgess Road and a 50 feet right-of-way lying easterly and northeasterly of C.S.X. Railroad, INC.

Notice to be published once a week for 4 weeks in the Messenger, Attalla Post Office, City Hall, Carnes Recreation Center and downtown public bulletin board.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900525-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,060.00 U.S. Currency,

One 1974 Chevrolet C-10

VIN# CCV144S 185075

DEFENDANT

In Re: Terry Wayne Yow, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 22nd day of September, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of July, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE MATER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: APRIL STRICKLAND LANKFORD & UNNAMED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child (born to April Strickland Lankford), was filed on June 6, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural mother, April Strickland Lankford, are unknown, and the whereabouts of the presumed natural father are unknown and it is thought that he is now deceased. The minor child’s birth date is December 5, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, PO Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Luther D. Abel

408 4th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTERS OF: J.H., a minor

CASE NO: JU-15-000360.02-WHC

R.H., a minor

CASE NO: JU-15-000360.02-WHC

“DONNIE GLEN JONES, must answer the Petition for Paternity, filed by Robert Horton, in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, within fourteen (14) days or a judgment by default may be entered against him.”

/s/ Thomas A. King

Attorney for Petitioner

128 south 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1117

office@alalegal.com

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Attalla for construction of Project No. AL-17892 in Etowah County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on July 28, 2017 and ending on August 18, 2017.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc., 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

July 28, Aug 4, 11 & 18, 2017

______________ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL (UIC) PERMIT

AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 212

Etowah County

Community Utilities of Alabama, Inc. c/o Paul Carter, 2335 Sanders Road, Northbrook, IL 60062, UIC Permit Number ALSI9928847 has applied for the issuance of a permit for a Class 5W12 Injection Well at Waters Edge Development WWTP, off Lakeshore Drive, .4 miles from Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901 for discharge resulting from the injection of treated sanitary effluent from a wastewater treatment facility.

The proposed permit contains management requirements and limitations which are protective of groundwater quality.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination on permit issuance. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.state.al.us), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

This notice is hereby given this 18th day of August, 2017, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Aug 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV17-99

SHEILA MAYLENE HANEY,

Plaintiff

v.

For a point of beginning to describe the property herein start at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) in Section Seventeen (17), and from thence run South along the West line of said forty a distance of 133 feet; thence South 40° East along the Southwest line of Lot Number Two (2) of the Beulah M. Richardson lot a distance of 213 feet to a point and which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning continue South 40° East along the Southwest line of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 210 feet to a point where said line intersects the Northwest line of that certain tract of land conveyed by W.H. Persall and wife to Grady Puckett, et al, dated March 6, 1951, and recorded in Book 466, page 115, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Northwest line of said Puckett tract a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence North 40° West and parallel to the Southwest lien of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 210 feet; thence South 25° West and parallel with the Northwest line of said Puckett tract a distance of 210 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2) in Beulah M. Richardson’s Plat, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 343, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND FORNEY HOLLAND, IDELL BRADLEY, IKE BRADLEY, EVIE B. BRADLEY, SHERMAN GRAY, III, AND DONNA GARGUS, and any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein,

Defendants.

TO: LAND, FORNEY HOLLAND, IDELL BRADLEY, IKE BRADLEY, EVIE B. BRADLEY, SHERMAN GRAY, III, AND DONNA GARGUS, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, revision, or other interest in said lands.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking a declaratory judgment and clearing title to the above property for SHELIA MAYLENE HANEY was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

This the 2nd day of August, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Aug 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, on a judgment dated December 20, 2016 in the amount of $1,250,353.00, in which Michael Shawn Stone is the Plaintiff and Roy Thomas Smith Jr. is the Defendant, I Todd Entrekin, as Sheriff of Etowah County, Alabama will sell to the highest bidder at public outcry the properties listed below. All properties sold subject to any and/or all mortgages, liens, outstanding taxes, and/or encumbrances. Purchaser(s) pay cost of advertising, recording and other lawful charges and fees.

1st Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LOTS 3-4 HILLSIDE ESTATES H66 34-11-5 D-2000-1567 PARCEL 09-08-34-0-000-024.002 PPIN 080002 116 WOODHAVEN DRIVE

2ND Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT BLK 3 BROADVIEW MEADOWS PLAT E-151 ATTALLA 15-12-S 722-293, RED-EE-91, T/S 2004-63, D2008-3296123, CV10-746-WAH PARCEL 16-05-15-0-001-193.000 PPIN 054236

515 ETOWAH STREET SOUTHEAST

3rd Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 21 EDWARDS ADD PLAT H-128 5-13-6 1215-537, 1426-199, 1513-085, 1582-105, 1063-149, 1765-05, 353, 1863-152, T/S LL-348 (RED-4/28/98) T/S 1998-636 (RED) 12-13-99) T/S 2001-216 (C/S 31-02-0160) D-2005-4936 PARCEL 21-03-05-0-001-185.000 PPIN 060413

SCOTT STREET

4th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR PT LT 6 BLK 3 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E 158-9 SEC 3 TWP 125 R 5E BK 759 PG 255 1994 WILL D-2003-2680 PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-193.000 PPIN 052220

112 ALLISON CIRCLE

5TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 2 BLK 2 BIG WILLS COUNTRY CLUB EST PLAT H-51 10-12-5 1215-248, 1388-487, T/S 2003-39 (C/S 31-04-014), D-2007-3279300 CV-10-746-WAH PARCEL 16-02-10-001-018.000 PPIN 053372

FAIRWAY DRIVE

6th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 16 TRI-CITY HIGHLANDS PLAT D-54 35-11-5 T/S 1998-93 (C/S-31-99-0016) TAX DEED 2005-3046 PARCEL 09-07-35-0-001-005.000 PPIN 009939

SCENIC HIGHWAY

7th Parcel:

T/S 2004-105 LT 21 CARLISLE ACRES SUBD PLAT K-49 3-11-5 D-2002-1171, F-2004-433, D-2004-433, D-2004-434 PARCEL 09-02-03-0-000-005.023 PPIN 072825

CARLISLE ACRES DRIVE

8th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR 5.3 AC © LYING IN NE ¼ NW OF RD 28-12-5 EE-92 (RED), T/S 2004-64, D-2008-3296122, CV-10746-WAH PARCEL 16-08-28-0-000-002.00 PPIN 055488

PINEVIEW CIRCLE

9TH Parcel:

T/S 2016-928 LOT 5 HILLSIDE ESTATES PLAT H-66 34-11-5 D2003-2546 PARCEL 09-08-34-0-000-021.004 PPIN 084700

116 WOODHAVEN CIRCLE

10TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG AT NE COR OF LT 11 BLK 1 TH NW 127.2 TO SE ROW OF PUBLIC RD TH S30 TO NE ROW OF STATE HWY 431 TH SE 150 TO W ROW FORMAN DR TH N 655 TO POB LYING IN GOVT LT A ATTALLA 3-12-5-696-247, 1961-250, T/S-2015-594 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-200.000 PPIN 052229

136 FORMAN DRIVE

11TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG SE COR LT 2 BLK 3 RE-ARR FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT F-29 TH SW 56.3 TO E ROW OF ALLISON CIR TH NW 97 ALONG ROW TO S ROW OF FORMAN DR TH NE 80 ALONG ROW TH SE 106.3 TO POB BEING LT 2 & PT LT 3 BLK 3 RE-255 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT F-29 ATTALLA 3-12-5 3-1295 1343-49, 1735-177,1824-11,D-1999-3772, D-1999-4178 D,-2000-3813, D2002-1905, T/S 2000-259 (RED 5-17-02), d-2007-3264145, D-208-3290337, D-2008-3301474, D-2010-3328033, T/S 2015-566 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-198.000 PPIN 052227

145 FORMAN DRIVE

12TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 1 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-149 ATTALLA 3-12-5 1094-297, 1673-81,1950-163, T/S-1998-325 (RED 5-24-2000) T/S 2002-527 (RED 6-16-04), D-2004-2268, D-2004-2747, D-2005-3983, D-2008-3291198, T/S-2015-596 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-215.000 PPIN 052244

206 FORMAN DRIVE

13TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 5 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E-158-159 3-12-5 1394-630, 1714-224, D-2005-2787, D-2009-3324454, D-2009-3324455 D-2010-3329519, T/S-2015-587 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-219.000 PPIN 052248

216 FORMAN DRIVE

14TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR COM SE COR SW ¼ SW ¼ TH NE 2705 TO NW ROW OF LISTER FERRY RD BEIGN POB TH NE 200 ALONG ROW TH NW 303.8 TH WE 200 TH SE 317.52 TO POB LYING IN S1/2 SW ¼ 6-13+6 1871-314, D-2006-3246906, T/S-2015-588 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 21-03-06-0-001-045.000 PPIN 060553

LISTER FERRY ROAD

15TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 5 BLK 1 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E-159-9 3-12-5 1164-349 1625-281, 284, 1713-260-D1997-0123, D-98-4975, D-99-3154, D-2001-1793, D-2005-2091, T/S-20159585 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-206.000 PPIN 052235

82 MORGAN DRIVE

16TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 18 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E-158-9 3-12-5 1551-165, D-2002-3817, T/S 2015-593 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-232.000 PPIN 052262

313 WALKER DRIVE

17TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 14 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-159 ATTALLA 3-12-5, 431-107, 1902-41, D=2006-3257666, T/S 2015-598 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2+000-228.000 PPIN 052258

18TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 11 B-2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-158-159 ATTALLA 3-12-5, 1195-629, D-2007-3283503, T/S-2005-590 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-240.000 PPIN 052271

19TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 14 BLK 2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-159 ATTALLA 3-12-5, D-97-0641, D-2002-0466, 4-2005-2517, T/S 2015-586 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-237.000 PPIN 052268

Said sale to be held Monday September 11, 2017 at the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, State of Alabama. Sale scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Todd Entrekin

Sheriff of Etowah County

Aug 18, 25 & September 1, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 15, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2007 PONTIAC G6

VIN: 1G2ZG5 8BX74257356

VEHICLE 2

1998 HONDA ACCORD

VIN: 1HGCG22 56WA027639

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Aug 11 & 18, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on September 18, 2017 for charges due.

1999 Chevrolet Silverado VIN# 1GCEK19 T9XE128723

VIN# JYARN 39E2FA 001240

2008 GMC Sierra VIN# 1GTEC14 C78Z900148

Trotman’s Motorsports

1740 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Aug 11 & 18, 2017

______________AUCTION

NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

1997 Ford F-150 VIN# 1FTDF17 28VNC96800

Towed on: 6/5/17; Towed from: Sparks Ave, Boaz

1984 Chevrolet Camaro VIN# 1G1AZ379 4ER215988

Towed on: 6/29/17; Towed from: 4th Street, Gadsden

2001 Infiniti QX4 VIN# JNRDR07 X71W101092

Towed on: 7/1/17; Towed from: 1101 Meighan Blvd

1988 GMC Jimmy VIN# 1GKCT18 Z3J8524344

Towed on: 7/6/17; Towed from: Hwy 431 @ Simmons Ln, Attalla

1997 Nissan Maxima VIN# JN1CA21D 7VM518312

Towed on: 5/12/17; Towed from: McDonalds’s, Boaz

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 15575 US Hwy 278 W, Attalla, AL 35954 on 9/13/2017 at 10:00 a.m. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Aug 11 & 18, 2017