Legals for the week of August 18 - August 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lashundra Collins, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of June, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3249606, Record of Mortgages, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of September, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number One (1) of the Broadview Subdivision of East Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 371, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Constance B. Blount and husband, Joe L. Blount, to Steven Brian Holland and Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., dated November 20, 2009, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3324086; the undersigned mortgage owner, Steven Brian Holland and Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Sixteen (16) in Block Number Seven (7) of Crestview Land Company’s Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded as the same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Pages 144 and 145, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Steven Brian Holland and

Joseph E. Gamberi, Jr.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Rajen D. Shah, a married man, to Vision Investments, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, dated September 8, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3439658; the undersigned mortgage owner, Vision Investments, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 12th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Twenty-one (21) in Block Two (2) in Broadview Meadows, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 151 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Vision Investments, LLC,

An Alabama limited liability company

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 16, 2006, executed by Joseph Adam Griffith, a married man; Julie Allison Griffith, a married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Integrity Mortgage LLC, which mortgage was recorded on December 6, 2006, in Instrument No. 3260533, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 3, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Four (4), Hill Top Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book L, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 10, 2004 by Deanna Rice and husband, Anthony Rice, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Molton, Allen, & Williams Mortgage Co. LLC, and recorded in Instrument # at M-2004-4008 on September 13, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3446192 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 18, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number Six (6), in the Re-arrangement of Clubview Circle, according to the map of said Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book F, page 231, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 117 Clubview Cir, Gadsden, AL 35901.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012738

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by Rex A. Saye, a married man, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 6th day of June, 2013, recorded as Instrument Number 3386815, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on September 11, 2017, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

PARCEL ONE:

Commence at an existing 3” pipe a the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4, Section 36,T-11-S, R-3-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N89°42’58”E, along the South line thereof, 1167.89 feet to a point on the Northeasterly R/W of Alabama Highway #132 (140’ R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue N89°42’58”E, leaving said R/W and along the South line of said NW 1/4, 234.54 feet to a point; thence run N45°58’23”E, leaving said South line, 17.04 feet to a point; thence run N29°15’46”E, 74.39 feet to a point; thence run N45°54’44”E, 71.61 feet to a point; thence run S75°22’01”E, 18.17 feet to a point; thence run S45°43’49”E, 26.71 feet to a point; thence run S37°50’33”E, 92.27 feet to a point; thence run S00°59’27”W, 29.52 feet to a point on said South line; thence run N89°42’58”E, along said South line, 51.95 feet to a point; thence run N00°30’24”E, leaving said South line, 118.67 feet to a point; thence run N36°37’06”E, 60.84 feet to a point; thence run N74°56’32”E, 135.95 feet to a point; thence run N00°59’30”E, 184.79 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run S89°53’54”W, 379.23 feet to a point; thence run S26°04’20”E, 108.34 feet to a point; thence run S16°48’01”W, 76.30 feet to a point; thence run S76°03’35”W, 86.09 feet to a point on the centerline of a 30.00 access easement; thence run the following along said centerline, N10°14’07”W, 55.07 feet to a point; N18°54’00”W, 53.05 feet to a point and N26°04’21”W, 96.55 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run S70°43’11”W (M) S70°37’57”W ( R), leaving said centerline, 490.91 feet to an existing concrete R/W monument on said R/W; thence run the following along said R/W, S12°28’20”W, 49.90 feet to an existing concrete R/W monument; S47°37’51”E, 86.22 feet to an existing concrete R/W monument and a chord bearing and distance of S65°42’52”E, 292.12 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-E, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 5.69 acres(more or less). Being subject to a 30.00 feet access easement as described in D-“2003”-4704, Etowah County Probate Office.

(Description from survey prepared by Jerry L. Dowdy, Registered Surveyor #: 18979, dated April 16, 2013)

Property address: 5268 Main Street, Altoona, AL 35952

Tax parcel #: 07-07-36-0-000-002.004

PARCEL TWO:

Commence at an existing 3” pipe at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N89°42’58”E, along the South line thereof, 1647.23 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue N89°42’58”E, along said South line, 165.13 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run N00°59’27”E, leaving said South line, 202.03 feet to a point; thence run S74°56’32”W, 135.95 feet to a point; thence run S36°37’06”W, 60.84 feet to a point; thence run S00°30’24”W, 118.67 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-E, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.67 acre (more or less).

There is a 12 feet easement to said property, the centerline being more particularly described as follows: Commence at an existing 3” pipe at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4, Section 36, T-11-S, R-3-East of Huntsville Meridian and run N89°42’58”E, along the South line thereof, 1647.23 feet to a point; thence continue N89°42’58”E, along said South line, 165.13 feet to an existing “Owens” capped rebar; thence run N00°59’27”E, leaving said South line, 202.03 feet to a point; thence run S74°56’32”W, 135.95 feet to the point of beginning of said centerline; thence run the following chord bearings and distances along said centerline, S36°37’06”W, 60.84 feet; S52°10’33”W, 23.49 feet; S41°12’17”W, 44.03 feet; thence S82°27’00”W, 22.91 feet; N44°57’21”W, 29.00 feet; N40°19’33”w, 39.87 feet; N60°31’29”W, 30.26 feet; S55°05’28”W, 32.45 feet and S41°33’47”W, 88.88 feet to a point on the centerline of 30.00 feet access easement described in Document 2003-4704, Etowah County Probate Office and the end of said 12.00 feet easement.

Description from survey prepared by Jerry L. Dowdy, Registered Surveyor #: 18979, dated April 5, 2012)

Property address: 5272 Main Street, Altoona, AL 35952

Tax parcel #: 07-07-36-0-000-002.006

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, LLOYD, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessica Cahela Rhoden and Joshua Lee Rhoden to Community Credit Union (now known as WinSouth Credit Union) on the 31st day of October, 2011, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3357500 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of September, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

That part of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the above forty; thence South 87° 22’ E along the North line of said forty a distance of 182.3 feet to a metal marker; thence leaving said North line South 00° 26’ E a distance of 847.2 feet (deed South a distance of 845.0 feet) to a metal marker in the Northeast margin of the Old Georgia Road; thence North 67° 11’ W along said Northeast margin a distance of 195.4 feet to a metal marker; thence leaving said Northeast margin North 00° 37’ W a distance of 779.8 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Johnny Israel Johnston and Patricia Ann Herring Johnston, husband and wife, to Dead Oak Properties, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, dated March 15, 2017, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3448060; the undersigned mortgage owner, Dead Oak Properties, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 26th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Four (4) of the James H. Pruett Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 135, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Dead Oak Properties, LLC

An Alabama limited liability company

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Joe W. Ramey and Amy Ramey, husband and wife, to Regional Land and Development, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, dated June 12, 2015, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3419166; the undersigned mortgage owner, Regional Land and Development, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 26th day of September, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20 in Block 4 in James H. Pruett Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 135, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Regional Land and Development, LLC

An Alabama limited liability company

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tom J. Hancock and wife, Pamela I. Hancock, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 27th day of March, 2015, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3415775, Record of Mortgages, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 18th day of September, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 6 of the Akridge Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and Lot 7 of the Akridge Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 7 through 15, being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the NE corner of the above referred to Lot 6 of the original Akridge Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama and from thence run in an Easterly line a distance of 193.2 feet to a point 6.87 feet South of the North boundary line of the North ½ of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼; thence run in a Southerly direction a distance of 173.45 feet to a point on the North boundary of Jimmy Drive; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the North boundary line of said Jimmy Drive a distance of 193.2 feet to a point; thence run in a Northerly direction a distance of 175.3 feet to the point of beginning, all being portions of the North ½ of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Albert M Harrold Jr, an unmarried man, to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, on March 13, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3266592; Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number One (1) of the Rearrangement of Block Number One (1) of Mountainbrook Addition as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 45, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation, on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3423433; the undersigned Home Point Financial Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Five (5), and a lot or parcel of land described as commencing at the Intersection of the dividing line between Lots Nos. 14 and 15 with the Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive as shown by the Map of 1st Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359; and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction along said Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive a distance of 20 feet to a point; and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 220 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14; and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said line of Lot No. 14; a distance of 20 feet to the intersection of said Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14 with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15; and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being what is commonly referred to as the Northeasterly 20 feet of Lot Number Fourteen (14), and being a portion of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Five (5), all of the above and foregoing property being in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject to mineral reservations as recorded in deed record “MM”, page 448, and restrictive covenants by Allen E. Clayton and Wife, Gwynell M. Clayton dated July 2, 1956, recorded in Misc. Recorded “16”, page 285, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the restrictive covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16,1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

417348

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnny R. Merchant, single, originally in favor of Bank of America, N.A., on the 11th day of November, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3342109; the undersigned Bank of America, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in City of Etowah, Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as metes and bounds property begin at the point of intersection of the North line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 5 and the Northwesterly right of way line of the New Cedar Bend Farm to Market Highway, which said point is 542 feet Easterly from the NW corner of said forty measured along the North line thereof. From thence run Southwesterly along said right of way line a distance of 360.3 feet for the Point of Beginning. From thence deflect to the right and run North 81 degrees West a distance of 150 feet to an iron pipe, from thence deflect to the left 78 degrees and 35 minutes and run South 20 degrees and 25 minutes West, a distance of 100 feet to a point. From thence deflect to the left 101 degrees and 25 minutes and run South 81 degrees East, a distance of 150 feet to a point in the Northwesterly right of way line of the said highway, and said point being 100 feet Northeasterly from stake marked “P-T” on said R/W line, from thence deflect to the left 78 degrees and 35 minutes onto Point of Beginning and run along a curve to the right a distance of 100.15 to the Point of Beginning. Being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvement located thereon.

Also Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Kimball Addition to Southside, Alabama according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book H Page 46 Probate Office Etowah County Alabama and lying and being in Southside Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1802 Lakeview Rd, Southside, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bank of America, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412738

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 09/05/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Aug 25, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Fox and Jeana M. Fox, husband and wife, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on the 18th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-0014; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers thirteen (13) and fourteen (14) of Westminister’s School Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 49, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 209 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

363977

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 09/19/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Aug 25, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CARA GAY KNIGHT O’BRYANT appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 4, 2017 Estate of BENNY FRED CONNELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

PONDA NICHOLS AND PAM KILGO (F/K/A PAM ADAMS) appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 1, 2017 Estate of CAROLYN BOWEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES SCOTT SLEDGE appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of DOROTHY MAYO NICHOLS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LINDA JUDD appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of BILLIE JACK GAYLOR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

HAROLD JEFFREY GUFFEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 10, 2017 Estate of HAROLD E. GUFFEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CARA GAY KNIGHT O’BRYANT appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 4, 2017 Estate of GAIL JOYCE CONNELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

NANCY KATHRYN CUNNINGHAM appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of CHARLES EDWARD CUNNINGHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CHRISTOPHER R. GARNER appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 15, 2017 Estate of LANA E. GARNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

FARRELL STEPHENS appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 15, 2017 Estate of ROY C. STEPHENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO ASHLEY KATHERINE HENDRICKS HAMM

TO: THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO ASHLEY KATHERINE HENDRICKS HAMM, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Ashley Katherine Burnette, set to be heard on October 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., was filed on the 15th day of August, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that to putative father. Minor Child’s date of birth is December 20, 2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Thomas A. King, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this 16th day of August, 2017.

Thomas A. King

Attorney for Petitioner

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25, Sept 1 & 8, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9612

In Re: DEMETRIUS HALE

TO: Dequan Hale, son; Rolene Hale, daughter; Latoya Sears, daughter; Megan Hale, daughter, addresses unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of DEMETRIUS HALE, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that the 7th day of September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 18, 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV17-99

SHEILA MAYLENE HANEY,

Plaintiff

v.

For a point of beginning to describe the property herein start at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) in Section Seventeen (17), and from thence run South along the West line of said forty a distance of 133 feet; thence South 40° East along the Southwest line of Lot Number Two (2) of the Beulah M. Richardson lot a distance of 213 feet to a point and which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning continue South 40° East along the Southwest line of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 210 feet to a point where said line intersects the Northwest line of that certain tract of land conveyed by W.H. Persall and wife to Grady Puckett, et al, dated March 6, 1951, and recorded in Book 466, page 115, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Northwest line of said Puckett tract a distance of 210 feet to a point; thence North 40° West and parallel to the Southwest lien of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 210 feet; thence South 25° West and parallel with the Northwest line of said Puckett tract a distance of 210 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2) in Beulah M. Richardson’s Plat, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 343, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND FORNEY HOLLAND, IDELL BRADLEY, IKE BRADLEY, EVIE B. BRADLEY, SHERMAN GRAY, III, AND DONNA GARGUS, and any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein,

Defendants.

TO: LAND, FORNEY HOLLAND, IDELL BRADLEY, IKE BRADLEY, EVIE B. BRADLEY, SHERMAN GRAY, III, AND DONNA GARGUS, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, revision, or other interest in said lands.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking a declaratory judgment and clearing title to the above property for SHELIA MAYLENE HANEY was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

This the 2nd day of August, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Aug 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, on a judgment dated December 20, 2016 in the amount of $1,250,353.00, in which Michael Shawn Stone is the Plaintiff and Roy Thomas Smith Jr. is the Defendant, I Todd Entrekin, as Sheriff of Etowah County, Alabama will sell to the highest bidder at public outcry the properties listed below. All properties sold subject to any and/or all mortgages, liens, outstanding taxes, and/or encumbrances. Purchaser(s) pay cost of advertising, recording and other lawful charges and fees.

1st Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LOTS 3-4 HILLSIDE ESTATES H66 34-11-5 D-2000-1567 PARCEL 09-08-34-0-000-024.002 PPIN 080002 116 WOODHAVEN DRIVE

2ND Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT BLK 3 BROADVIEW MEADOWS PLAT E-151 ATTALLA 15-12-S 722-293, RED-EE-91, T/S 2004-63, D2008-3296123, CV10-746-WAH PARCEL 16-05-15-0-001-193.000 PPIN 054236

515 ETOWAH STREET SOUTHEAST

3rd Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 21 EDWARDS ADD PLAT H-128 5-13-6 1215-537, 1426-199, 1513-085, 1582-105, 1063-149, 1765-05, 353, 1863-152, T/S LL-348 (RED-4/28/98) T/S 1998-636 (RED) 12-13-99) T/S 2001-216 (C/S 31-02-0160) D-2005-4936 PARCEL 21-03-05-0-001-185.000 PPIN 060413

SCOTT STREET

4th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR PT LT 6 BLK 3 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E 158-9 SEC 3 TWP 125 R 5E BK 759 PG 255 1994 WILL D-2003-2680 PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-193.000 PPIN 052220

112 ALLISON CIRCLE

5TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 2 BLK 2 BIG WILLS COUNTRY CLUB EST PLAT H-51 10-12-5 1215-248, 1388-487, T/S 2003-39 (C/S 31-04-014), D-2007-3279300 CV-10-746-WAH PARCEL 16-02-10-001-018.000 PPIN 053372

FAIRWAY DRIVE

6th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 16 TRI-CITY HIGHLANDS PLAT D-54 35-11-5 T/S 1998-93 (C/S-31-99-0016) TAX DEED 2005-3046 PARCEL 09-07-35-0-001-005.000 PPIN 009939

SCENIC HIGHWAY

7th Parcel:

T/S 2004-105 LT 21 CARLISLE ACRES SUBD PLAT K-49 3-11-5 D-2002-1171, F-2004-433, D-2004-433, D-2004-434 PARCEL 09-02-03-0-000-005.023 PPIN 072825

CARLISLE ACRES DRIVE

8th Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR 5.3 AC © LYING IN NE ¼ NW OF RD 28-12-5 EE-92 (RED), T/S 2004-64, D-2008-3296122, CV-10746-WAH PARCEL 16-08-28-0-000-002.00 PPIN 055488

PINEVIEW CIRCLE

9TH Parcel:

T/S 2016-928 LOT 5 HILLSIDE ESTATES PLAT H-66 34-11-5 D2003-2546 PARCEL 09-08-34-0-000-021.004 PPIN 084700

116 WOODHAVEN CIRCLE

10TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG AT NE COR OF LT 11 BLK 1 TH NW 127.2 TO SE ROW OF PUBLIC RD TH S30 TO NE ROW OF STATE HWY 431 TH SE 150 TO W ROW FORMAN DR TH N 655 TO POB LYING IN GOVT LT A ATTALLA 3-12-5-696-247, 1961-250, T/S-2015-594 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-200.000 PPIN 052229

136 FORMAN DRIVE

11TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG SE COR LT 2 BLK 3 RE-ARR FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT F-29 TH SW 56.3 TO E ROW OF ALLISON CIR TH NW 97 ALONG ROW TO S ROW OF FORMAN DR TH NE 80 ALONG ROW TH SE 106.3 TO POB BEING LT 2 & PT LT 3 BLK 3 RE-255 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT F-29 ATTALLA 3-12-5 3-1295 1343-49, 1735-177,1824-11,D-1999-3772, D-1999-4178 D,-2000-3813, D2002-1905, T/S 2000-259 (RED 5-17-02), d-2007-3264145, D-208-3290337, D-2008-3301474, D-2010-3328033, T/S 2015-566 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-198.000 PPIN 052227

145 FORMAN DRIVE

12TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 1 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-149 ATTALLA 3-12-5 1094-297, 1673-81,1950-163, T/S-1998-325 (RED 5-24-2000) T/S 2002-527 (RED 6-16-04), D-2004-2268, D-2004-2747, D-2005-3983, D-2008-3291198, T/S-2015-596 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-215.000 PPIN 052244

206 FORMAN DRIVE

13TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 5 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E-158-159 3-12-5 1394-630, 1714-224, D-2005-2787, D-2009-3324454, D-2009-3324455 D-2010-3329519, T/S-2015-587 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-219.000 PPIN 052248

216 FORMAN DRIVE

14TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR COM SE COR SW ¼ SW ¼ TH NE 2705 TO NW ROW OF LISTER FERRY RD BEIGN POB TH NE 200 ALONG ROW TH NW 303.8 TH WE 200 TH SE 317.52 TO POB LYING IN S1/2 SW ¼ 6-13+6 1871-314, D-2006-3246906, T/S-2015-588 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 21-03-06-0-001-045.000 PPIN 060553

LISTER FERRY ROAD

15TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 5 BLK 1 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E-159-9 3-12-5 1164-349 1625-281, 284, 1713-260-D1997-0123, D-98-4975, D-99-3154, D-2001-1793, D-2005-2091, T/S-20159585 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-206.000 PPIN 052235

82 MORGAN DRIVE

16TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 18 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD TO ATTALLA PLAT E-158-9 3-12-5 1551-165, D-2002-3817, T/S 2015-593 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-232.000 PPIN 052262

313 WALKER DRIVE

17TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 14 BLK 4 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-159 ATTALLA 3-12-5, 431-107, 1902-41, D=2006-3257666, T/S 2015-598 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2+000-228.000 PPIN 052258

18TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 11 B-2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-158-159 ATTALLA 3-12-5, 1195-629, D-2007-3283503, T/S-2005-590 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-240.000 PPIN 052271

19TH Parcel:

H/S BASE YEAR LT 14 BLK 2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADD PLAT E-159 ATTALLA 3-12-5, D-97-0641, D-2002-0466, 4-2005-2517, T/S 2015-586 (RED 10-19-2016) PARCEL 16-02-03-2-000-237.000 PPIN 052268

Said sale to be held Monday September 11, 2017 at the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, State of Alabama. Sale scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Todd Entrekin

Sheriff of Etowah County

Aug 18, 25 & September 1, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TIMOTHY BRIAN ELKINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, shall answer the Petition for Modification filed by Natasha Elkins Woods within thirty (30) days from the last date said notice is published in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, or, thereafter, a judgment or order by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-2008-345.03, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

William B Ogletree

Circuit Judge

Aug 25, Sept 1, 8 & 15, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

IN THE PROBATE COUNTY OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1182

In the matter of an Adoption Petition of JAMES RALEIGH SAXTON, JR. & DEBORAH LOUISE SAXTON

TO: Natural Father, whereabouts unknown

Take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Miranda Gayle Noyce (Natural Mother), has been filed by James Raleigh Saxton, Jr. and Deborah Louise Saxton, set to be heard on the 24th day of October, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. at the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama. Minor Child’s birth date is May 24, 2002.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this 18th day of August, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Shannon L. Millican

Attorney for Petitioners

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-543-7610

Aug 25, Sept 1, 8 & 15, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

TIMOTHY JOSEPH WALLACE, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint if MARSHA LEE WALLACE, seeking a divorce and other relief by September 18, 2917, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action: DR-17-000308.00-DAK Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Aug 25, Sept 1, 8 & 15, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co. Inc, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of 6th Street Pool house for the City of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama at 422B North 6th Street, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, 442 Chestnut St., Gadsden, AL 35901.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

Aug 25, Sept 1, 8 & 15, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on September 29, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2002 FORD TAURUS

VIN: 1FAFP53U 42A148964

VEHICLE 2

1997 SATURN SL SERIES

VIN: 1G8ZH528 6VZ282884

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Aug 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on September 29, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2006 FORD MUSTANG

VIN: 1ZVFT80N 365177680

HAMMETT TOWING

240 WESSON LAKE RD

ATTALLA, AL 35954

PHONE 256-613-8499

Aug 25 & Sept 1, 2017

______________

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County; to amend Section 45-28-121 of the Code of Alabama 1975, relating to the county personnel board; to further provide for the per diem of members of the board for meetings and hearings.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-121 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-28-121.

“(a) In Etowah County, there is hereby created and established a personnel department for the government and control of all employees and appointees holding positions in the classified service, as defined in Section 45-28-121.03.

“(b) The personnel department shall consist of a personnel board and a personnel director. The personnel board shall consist of five members. Three members shall be appointed for a term of six years each as follows: One to be appointed by a joint appointee of the probate judge and the sheriff of the county; one to be appointed by the county commission; and one to be appointed as a joint appointee of the county tax assessor and the county tax collector; however, the terms for the above three named initial appointees shall be staggered. For the first appointments the joint appointee of the probate judge and the sheriff of the county shall be for two years; the first appointee by the county commission shall be for a term of four years; and the first joint appointee by the county tax assessor and county tax collector shall be for six years. The other two members of the board shall be appointed for one year terms. One of the additional members shall be appointed annually by the President of the Etowah County Chamber of Commerce; and one member shall be appointed annually by the President of the Etowah County Labor Council.

“(c) The members of the board shall be qualified electors of the county. No person shall be appointed to the board who holds any salaried public office or employment with the county, nor shall any member, while a member of the board or for a period of one year after he or she has ceased to be a member, be eligible for appointment to any salaried office or employment in the service of the county or any county elective office.

“(d) The board shall hold one regular meeting in October of each year and such special meetings as are needed to conduct the business of the board. The members of the board shall receive twenty-five dollars ($25) per diem for each meeting of the board they attend. The board shall not meet in excess of 30 days per year; provided, however, that the time consumed by the personnel board in hearings conducted under subsection (b) of Section 45-28-121.08 shall not be counted as a part of the 30 days. For regular meetings of the board or special hearings or meetings of the board relating to a pending disciplinary action, each member shall receive sixty dollars ($60) per diem, not to exceed one hundred eighty dollars ($180) per month paid from the county treasury, and the chair shall receive seventy-five dollars ($75) per diem, not to exceed two hundred twenty-five dollars ($225) per month paid from the county treasury.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Aug 25, Sept 1, 8 & 15, 2017