Conquerors, Bulldogs lose in season openers

Coosa Christian fell to Holly Pond, 28-6, in the Conquerors’ opening game of the football season last Friday (Aug. 25) at Holly Pond.

Coosa’s lone score came on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Caiden Lipscomb to Evan Delp midway through the second quarter.

Lipscomb was 15 for 36 in passing for 208 yards.

Sophomore halfback Dartavious Britton finished with 104 combined yards. He rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries and caught seven passes for 52 yards.

Jackson Justus had six receptions for 62 yards.

Defensively, Carson McDowell had 10 tackles, followed by Britton with seven and Lipscomb with six. Chase Burger and Brody Sanders each had a sack, while Conner Belyeu had an interception.

The Conquerors host Appalachian this Friday (Sept. 1).

Gaston lost to Darlington (Ga.), 50-0, last Friday in Rome, Ga. The Bulldogs host Pleasant Valley this Friday (Sept. 1).