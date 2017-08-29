Locals recognized by AHSAA

Pictured above, Glencoe High’s Jacob Amberson

Several area high school football players were nominated to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the Week of Aug. 25.

Making his first start at quarterback, Glencoe senior Jacob Amberson completed 6-of-10 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two more scores in the Yellow Jackets’ 40-13 victory over West End. Senior receiver Sam Kimbrell caught four of Amberson’s passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Junior lineman Julian Bethel finished with nine tackles, including three for a loss, and three sacks.

Etowah senior running back Cory Thomas Had 21 carries for 134 yards and teammate Caleb Horton added 89 yards on 13 carries as the Blue Devils beat Southside, 17-3.

Gadsden City senior quarterback Ryan Sparks was 19-of-35 in passing for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 31-19 loss to Spain Park. Jaylen Cole had five catches for 115 yards and one TD.