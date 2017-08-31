Hokes Bluff ranked in ASWA high school football poll

Released August 30

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 1-0 318

2. Hoover 0-1 272

3. Thompson 1-0 237

4. Hewitt-Trussville 0-0 200

5. McGill-Toolen 1-0 155

6. James Clemens 0-0 154

7. Spain Park 1-0 129

8. Auburn 1-0 87

9. Enterprise 1-0 56

10. Bob Jones 0-1 20

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-0) 17, Davidson (0-1) 2, Murphy (0-1) 2, Baker (1-0) 1, Gadsden City (0-1) 1, Grissom (1-0) 1, Theodore (1-0) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Ramsay 0-0 304

2. Austin 1-0 235

3. Blount 1-0 233

4. Oxford 1-0 199

5. Opelika 1-0 189

6. Pinson Valley 1-0 169

7. Daphne 1-0 109

8. Muscle Shoals 1-0 91

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0-1 60

10. Park Crossing 1-0 45

Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (1-0) 6, Hazel Green (0-0) 5, Parker (0-0) 3, Minor (0-1) 2, Spanish Fort (0-1) 2, Jackson-Olin (1-0) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Beauregard 0-0 342

2. Briarwood Chr. 0-0 256

3. St. Paul’s 1-0 240

4. Alexandria 1-0 186

5. Carroll 0-0 154

6. Central-Clay Co. 1-0 130

7. Vigor 0-1 102

8. Eufaula 1-0 91

9. Wenonah 0-0 90

10. Brooks 0-0 41

Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-0) 7, Russellville (0-0) 6, Mae Jemison-Huntsville (1-0) 2, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 2, Pleasant Grove (0-0) 2, Charles Henderson (0-0) 1, Jackson (0-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. Handley 0-0 345

2. UMS-Wright 1-0 250

3. Rogers 1-0 209

4. Leeds 1-0 196

5. Andalusia 0-1 157

6. Fayette Co. 1-0 127

7. Hokes Bluff 0-0 118

8. Madison Aca. 0-1 94

9. Tallassee 1-0 46

10. St. James 0-1 35

Others receiving votes: Thomasville (1-0) 24, Wilson (1-0) 18, Cordova (0-1) 16, Cherokee Co. (0-1) 5, Madison Co. (0-0) 5, Dale Co. (1-0) 4, North Jackson (1-0) 3, Munford (0-1) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Mobile Chr. 1-0 324

2. Piedmont 0-1 263

3. Ohatchee 1-0 23

4. Montevallo 0-0 185

5. Gordo 0-1 159

6. Opp 0-0 129

7. Oakman 0-0 118

8. Weaver 1-0 81

9. Pike Co. 0-0 78

10. Randolph Co. 0-0 47

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 19, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-0) 6, New Hope (0-1) 5, T.R. Miller (0-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, Plainview (1-0) 3, Fultondale (0-0) 2, Lauderdale Co. (0-0) 2.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 0-0 334

2. Aliceville 0-0 255

3. Lanett 1-0 235

4. Elba 0-0 208

5. G.W. Long 0-0 160

6. Tanner 1-0 152

7. Leroy 0-0 118

8. New Brockton 0-0 80

9. Sand Rock 0-0 54

10. LaFayette 0-1 42

Others receiving votes: Luverne (0-0) 6, Reeltown (0-1) 5, Sheffield (0-1) 2, Goshen (0-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Maplesville 0-0 345

2. Sweet Water 0-0 250

3. Linden 0-0 227

4. Pickens Co. 0-0 197

5. Brantley 0-0 176

6. Addison 1-0 138

7. Cedar Bluff 0-0 112

8. Spring Garden 0-0 77

9. Notasulga 1-0 52

10. Marengo 0-0 50

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (0-0) 8, Houston Co. (1-0) 7, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 5, Georgiana (1-0) 5, Sumiton Chr. (1-0) 3, Isabella (0-0) 1.