Hokes Bluff ranked in ASWA high school football poll

Released August 30
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 1-0 318
2. Hoover 0-1 272
3. Thompson 1-0 237
4. Hewitt-Trussville 0-0 200
5. McGill-Toolen 1-0 155
6. James Clemens 0-0 154
7. Spain Park 1-0 129
8. Auburn 1-0 87
9. Enterprise 1-0 56
10. Bob Jones 0-1 20
Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-0) 17, Davidson (0-1) 2, Murphy (0-1) 2, Baker (1-0) 1, Gadsden City (0-1) 1, Grissom (1-0) 1, Theodore (1-0) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Ramsay 0-0 304
2. Austin 1-0 235
3. Blount 1-0 233
4. Oxford 1-0 199
5. Opelika 1-0 189
6. Pinson Valley 1-0 169
7. Daphne 1-0 109
8. Muscle Shoals 1-0 91
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0-1 60
10. Park Crossing 1-0 45
Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (1-0) 6, Hazel Green (0-0) 5, Parker (0-0) 3, Minor (0-1) 2, Spanish Fort (0-1) 2, Jackson-Olin (1-0) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Beauregard 0-0 342
2. Briarwood Chr. 0-0 256
3. St. Paul’s 1-0 240
4. Alexandria 1-0 186
5. Carroll 0-0 154
6. Central-Clay Co. 1-0 130
7. Vigor 0-1 102
8. Eufaula 1-0 91
9. Wenonah 0-0 90
10. Brooks 0-0 41
Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-0) 7, Russellville (0-0) 6, Mae Jemison-Huntsville (1-0) 2, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 2, Pleasant Grove (0-0) 2, Charles Henderson (0-0) 1, Jackson (0-0) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. Handley 0-0 345
2. UMS-Wright 1-0 250
3. Rogers 1-0 209
4. Leeds 1-0 196
5. Andalusia 0-1 157
6. Fayette Co. 1-0 127
7. Hokes Bluff 0-0 118
8. Madison Aca. 0-1 94
9. Tallassee 1-0 46
10. St. James 0-1 35
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (1-0) 24, Wilson (1-0) 18, Cordova (0-1) 16, Cherokee Co. (0-1) 5, Madison Co. (0-0) 5, Dale Co. (1-0) 4, North Jackson (1-0) 3, Munford (0-1) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Mobile Chr. 1-0 324
2. Piedmont 0-1 263
3. Ohatchee 1-0 23
4. Montevallo 0-0 185
5. Gordo 0-1 159
6. Opp 0-0 129
7. Oakman 0-0 118
8. Weaver 1-0 81
9. Pike Co. 0-0 78
10. Randolph Co. 0-0 47
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 19, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-0) 6, New Hope (0-1) 5, T.R. Miller (0-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, Plainview (1-0) 3, Fultondale (0-0) 2, Lauderdale Co. (0-0) 2.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 0-0 334
2. Aliceville 0-0 255
3. Lanett 1-0 235
4. Elba 0-0 208
5. G.W. Long 0-0 160
6. Tanner 1-0 152
7. Leroy 0-0 118
8. New Brockton 0-0 80
9. Sand Rock 0-0 54
10. LaFayette 0-1 42
Others receiving votes: Luverne (0-0) 6, Reeltown (0-1) 5, Sheffield (0-1) 2, Goshen (0-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Maplesville 0-0 345
2. Sweet Water 0-0 250
3. Linden 0-0 227
4. Pickens Co. 0-0 197
5. Brantley 0-0 176
6. Addison 1-0 138
7. Cedar Bluff 0-0 112
8. Spring Garden 0-0 77
9. Notasulga 1-0 52
10. Marengo 0-0 50
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (0-0) 8, Houston Co. (1-0) 7, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 5, Georgiana (1-0) 5, Sumiton Chr. (1-0) 3, Isabella (0-0) 1.