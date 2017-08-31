Noccalula to host Native American Pow Wow

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Turtle Island Native American Association’s 4th Annual Noccalula Falls Pow Wow will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, at Noccalula Falls Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for an adult, $10 for a family, $3 for seniors 65 or older and children age 6 through 14. Military and first responders with identification get in free. Two day tickets are available.

The admission fee will benefit the Turtle Island Native American Association, a non-profit organization that funds multiple Pow Wows across Alabama and Tennessee.

An opening ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with the presentation of the flags.

Vendors come to sell their handmade jewelry, dream catchers, pottery, wall hangings and other Native American souvenirs. Specialty crafts and supplies will be sold and demonstrated. Concessions will be available from several food vendors.

There will be a special appearance by the Aztec Dancers, also known as Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl. The dancers will demonstrate traditional dancing. Event organizer Lowrey Hesse said that the dancers will be outfitted in “beautiful regalia” while drummers provide rythym.

A tipi will be assembled at the Pow Wow. Many different demonstrations will take place, including fire making, archery, flint knapping and the art of making stone art and tools. Tomahawk throwing lessons will be given, and a competition will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Pow-Wow will feature a special appearances by author John T. Wayne. Wayne is the grandson of the famous John Wayne. He has authored several books, that feature tales of orphans that became famous cowboys and Civil War stories. He also researches the Cherokee involvement in the Civil War. Several other authors will be in attendance.

Seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring an umbrella to protect against weather or provide shade. Drugs, alcohol, politics and open carry are prohobited. All animals must be on a leash.

For more information, call 256-293-6464.