Locals recognized by AHSAA

Pictured above, Hokes Bluff’s Landon Johnson (Photo by Alex Chaney)

Several area high school football players were nominated to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 2 of the 2017 football season.

Glencoe senior quarterback Jacob Amberson completed 12-of-14 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets’ 28-17 win over Westbrook Christian. Senior receiver Noah Huff caught six of Amberson’s passes for 62 yards, while senior linebacker Bradley Scott finished with 13 tackles.

Hokes Bluff senior quarterback Landon Johnson was 9-for-14 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards on eight carries as the Eagles beat Southside, 30-7, to snap a six-year losing streak to the Panthers.

Coosa Christian sophomore halfback Dartavious Britton rushed for 212 yards on 25 carries in the Conquerors’ 30-13 win over Appalachian. Senior linebacker Jake McDowell forced and recovered a pair of fumbles leading to two touchdowns as the Conquerors beat Appalachian 30-13.