Patriots win; Blue Devils, Titans come up short

West End notched its first win of the season last Friday (Sept. 1) with a 21-19 victory over Susan Moore in Blountsville.

Nursing a 14-13 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Patriots (1-1) used a 13-yard Jacob Jones to Eli Pearce 13-yard touchdown pass to provide West End some breathing room. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the final minute of the game.

Jones was 4-of-11 in passing for 59 yards, while Payne Stancil completed 5-of-6 passes for 69 yards. Pearce had eight receptions for 73 yards, while Levi Armstrong rushed for 37 yards and a score.

The Patriots kick off Class 2A, Region 7 play this Friday against Tanner at home.

Etowah fell to 1-1 on the season with a 24-8 loss to Madison County last Friday (Sept. 1) in Gurley.

The Blue Devils’ lone score came on the first half when quarterback DeRickey Wright completed an 18-yard touchdown to Emil Smith. Wright then ran for two points for the Blue Devils (1-1). Cory Thomas rushed 16 times for 72 yards for Etowah.

The Blue Devils open Class 5A, Region 7 play this week at home against Douglas.

Gadsden City fell to 0-2 on the season with a 41-13 loss to Oxford last Friday at OHS.

The Class 6A, No. 4 Yellow Jackets led 21-7 at halftime.

Jamontez Woods scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Titans (0-2).

GCHS kicks off its Class 7A, Region 4 schedule this Friday (Sept. 8) at Hewitt-Trussville.