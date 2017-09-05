Sardis rally falls short against Sylvania

By Taylor Beck/For Sand Mountain Reporter

A fourth quarter rally fell short for Sardis against Sylvania last Friday (Sept. 1), sending the Lions to their second straight loss, 27-21.

The Rams jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first half behind a 94-yard punt return for touchdown, followed up with two more rushing touchdowns by running back Kris Shavers.

In the second half, Shavers punched in his fourth score of the night with 5:11 left in the third quarter, giving the Rams a 27-6 edge, but the Lions wouldn’t quit.

“I didn’t feel like we played a very good first half,” Sardis head coach Gene Hill said. “We played with our heads down, but our kids came back and we got ourselves back in the ballgame.”

With 9:50 left in the fourth quarter, the Lions came roaring back. Sardis quarterback Peyton Ray threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jake Ross to cut the lead to 27-13. With 6:12 left in the game, Ross hooked up with Chase Bright for a 48-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to pull within six points of the Rams. It wouldn’t be enough, however, as the Rams iced the game behind Shavers.

Hill said senior Logan Gaskin would be back at quarterback this week (Sept. 8) for the Lions’ home game against Madison Academy.