Hokes Bluff ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released Sept. 6

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 2-0 280

2. Hoover 1-1 236

3. Thompson 1-0 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville 1-0 178

5. McGill-Toolen 2-0 151

6. James Clemens 1-0 121

7. Spain Park 2-0 111

8. Auburn 2-0 81

9. Mountain Brook 2-0 40

10. Baker 2-0 18

Others receiving votes: Theodore (2-0) 10, Enterprise (1-1) 7, Oak Mountain (2-0) 2, Bob Jones (0-2) 1, Murphy (0-2) 1, Sparkman (1-0) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Austin 2-0 264

2. Blount 2-0 226

3. Pinson Valley 2-0 208

4. Oxford 2-0 202

5. Ramsay 0-1 109

6. Opelika 1-1 97

7. Wetumpka 2-0 84

8. Spanish Fort 1-1 59

9. Daphne 1-1 39

10. Jackson-Olin 2-0 24

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (2-0) 21, Sidney Lanier (2-0) 16, Homewood (2-0) 11, Saraland (2-0) 11, Minor (1-1) 9, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (1-0) 8, Clay-Chalkville (2-0) 7, Albertville (2-0) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (0-2) 4, Baldwin Co. (2-0) 3, Carver-Birmingham (2-0) 2, Hazel Green (0-1) 2, Park Crossing (1-1) 2, Shades Valley 2-0) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 1-0 267

2. St. Paul’s 2-0 254

3. Alexandria 2-0 176

4. Carroll 1-0 159

5. Beauregard 0-1 147

6. Wenonah 1-0 126

7. Greenville 1-0 69

8. Jemison-Huntsville 2-0 60

9. Pleasant Grove 1-0 34

10. Central-Clay Co. 1-1 33

Others receiving votes: Jackson (1-0) 23, Vigor (0-2) 22, Eufaula (1-1) 15, Curry (2-0) 12, Sylacauga (2-0) 8, Brooks (0-1) 4, Jemison (1-1) 4, Faith Academy (1-0) 3, Guntersville (1-0) 3, Williamson (2-0) 3, Moody (1-0) 2, Citronelle (1-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 2-0 292

2. Leeds 2-0 197

3. Rogers 2-0 192

T4. Andalusia 1-1 142

T4. Fayette Co. 2-0 142

6. Handley 0-1 135

7. Hokes Bluff 1-0 130

T8. Madison Aca. 0-1 59

T8. Tallassee 2-0 59

10. Thomasville 2-0 19

Others receiving votes: St. James (1-1) 18, Wilson (2-0) 15, Deshler (2-0) 7, Madison Co. (1-0) 7, Dale Co. (2-0) 6, Saks (1-0) 3, Alabama Chr. (2-0) 1, Dadeville (2-0) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Mobile Chr. 1-0 284

2. Piedmont 1-1 231

3. Ohatchee 2-0 195

4. Montevallo 1-0 156

5. Gordo 1-1 143

6. Oakman 1-0 112

7. Weaver 2-0 89

8. Pike Co. 1-0 78

9. Randolph Co. 1-0 55

10. T.R. Miller (1-0) <ws>41

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-0) 21, Opp (0-1) 9, Plainview (2-0) 4, Clarke Co. (0-1) 3, Flomaton (2-0) 2, Glencoe (2-0) 1, Lauderdale Co. (0-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 1-0 297

2. Lanett 2-0 222

3. Leroy 1-0 170

4. Aliceville 0-1 169

5. Elba 0-1 147

6. LaFayette 1-1 123

7. Luverne 1-0 63

8. Tanner 1-1 52

9. Goshen 1-0 43

10. G.W. Long 0-1 42

Others receiving votes: Sulligent (2-0) 27, Sand Rock (0-1) 19, Abbeville (1-0) 12, Cleveland (1-0) 9, Washington Co. (1-0) 6, Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 4, New Brockton (0-1) 4, Fayetteville (1-0) 3, West End (1-1) 3, Ider (1-0) 2, J.U. Blacksher (1-0) 2, Tarrant (0-1) 2, Thorsby (1-0) 2, Keith (1-1) 1, Sheffield (0-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Maplesville 1-0 300

2. Pickens Co. 1-0 201

3. Brantley 1-0 184

4. Addison 2-0 166

5. Sweet Water 0-1 152

6. Marengo 1-0 101

7. Linden 0-1 97

8. Georgiana 2-0 57

9. Cedar Bluff 0-1 46

10. Hackleburg 1-0 32

Others receiving votes: Houston Co. (2-0) 28, Notasulga (1-1) 13, Isabella (1-0) 11, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 9, Wadley (1-0) 8, Brilliant (1-1) 7, Lynn (2-0) 5, Cherokee (2-0) 3, Meek (2-0) 2, Spring Garden (0-1) 2, Coosa Chr. (1-1) 1.