Turnip Tuesday to kickoff fall fun next week

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

All summer, the Fifth Street Market in downtown Gadsden has been offering produce, homemade crafts and more to the public. Now the market is gearing up for fall, offering produce with more fall-based items, such as mums and apples.

The Fifth Street Market opened its doors in 2016 and originally just hosted a farmer’s market every Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Demand for the farmer’s market grew, so the hours were extended from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Friday. Locals still wanted more, so the City of Gadsden began hosting Turnip Tuesdays as well from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. In addition to the traditional farmers market produce and vendors, Turnip Tuesdays hosts live music, games, non-profits and more.

The farmer’s market and Turnip Tuesdays were such a hit that instead of ending at the beginning of September like the market has in the past, it was extended to the end of September and then again to the end of October. The last farmer’s market of the season will be held October 27, and the last Turnip Tuesday will be October 24.

“In the past, we’ve closed the doors to our Farmers Market after the 1st of September,” aid Eric Wright, City of Gadsden Communications. “As we’ve extended our market season and added Turnip Tuesday, we want to kick off the fall season in style with some free food and drinks, expanded nonprofit agencies, games and more.”

On September 12, Turnip Tuesday is hosting a “Kickoff to Fall” from 4 to 7 p.m.

“We invite you to stay and enjoy the fall atmosphere and support a wonderful community event in Downtown Gadsden,” said Wright.

During the free event, Jay Hedgspeth will provide live musical entertainment. Vendors will sell produce including tomatoes, squash and berries; baked goods like cookies, cakes, scones and fudge; unique art items, like painted signs and handmade paper; and non-profit organizations, including the Gadsden Public Library and the Humane Society. Crowd favorite Grover’s Hot Buttery Corn will be selling delicious corn in a cup to attendees.

“Join us for our Kickoff to the Fall at the 5th Street Market; we’ll be packed with produce vendors, arts and crafts, live music, games, giveaways, and free food while supplies last,” said Wright. “Jay Hedgspeth is providing the tunes, so stick around, listen awhile and grab a bite to eat as you shop from the best selection of arts, crafts and produce in town.”