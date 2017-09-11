JSU fades in second half against Ramblin’ Wreck

Photo: Jacksonville State’s Darius Jackson (right) covers Georgia Tech’s Nathan Cottrell during the Gamecocks’ 37-10 loss last Saturday (Sept. 9) in Atlanta.

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Jacksonville State made its annual visit into the land of major college football with adverse results once again on Saturday (Sept. 9) in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech, one of the cradles of American college football, proved to be unfriendly to the visiting Gamecocks in a 37-10 loss at Bobby Dodd Stadium, a venue in which the famed John W. Heisman coached, and the Yellow Jackets claimed four national championships.

“Watching the game last night, you knew that Georgia Tech would be a quality opponent, an ACC team that won nine games last year and beat Georgia and Virginia Tech last year and had more returning starters that Coach Johnson has had in his tenure there. They are a veteran team and I don’t know that I have ever seen a team that rushed it for 535 yards on offense and lost the game. I thought they were very deserving to win that game against Tennessee. I have always tried to watch them a couple games a year and I just admire how they play the game. They play it physical and they block and tackle well, so they do what they do.

Georgia Tech. was offering free tickets to people forced to evacuate Florida, South Carolina and Georgia counties as Hurricane Irma approached.

The game started well for the Gamecocks Krenwick Sanders catching a five-yard touchdown pass from Bryant Horn to give Jacksonville a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

But the Yellow Jackets took a 10-7 halftime lead following a JSU turnover and a Taquon Marshall touchdown pass to Ricky Jeune with 1:20 to go in the half.

The third quarter proved disastrous for JSU, as the Yellow Jackets capitalized on numerous Gamecock mistakes to build a 30-10 lead.

Horn completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 73 yards. Tailback Roc Thomas rushed 18 times for 86 yards for Jacksonville State (1-1).

“I thought he (Horn) played well,” said JSU head coach John Grass. “I think he was a little nervous before the game and I think with getting a game under his belt as the starter he’ll become more comfortable. He is a really good decision maker and protects the football. I think he will only get better with time.”

JSU will host Liberty University on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Burgess-Snow Field.