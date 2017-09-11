Penalties hamper Gaston in region loss to Section

By Adam Crocker/Sports Correspondent

Gaston kicked off its Class 2A, Region 6 schedule last Friday (Sep. 8) with a 20-6 loss to Section at Shinbone Ridge.

The Lions (3-0, 1-0) regained possession with 8:30 remaining in the first half of play. The ball was being advanced until an interception by Matthew Rich placed the home team on its own 28 yard-line with 5:45 remaining in the first half.

“The thing is, we are our own worst enemy right now,” said Gaston head coach Swane Morris. “We had 12 penalties for around 100 yards, and you just can’t win ball games like that, there’s no way. We threw it a little bit when we needed to, and I thought we did a good job. We just could not get over the hump with the penalties. We had just picked up a first down, and next thing I know, it’s first and 15.”

Section began the contest with the ball, and a 15-yard scoring pass from Caden Hicks to Lane Carter put the Lions on the scoreboard. James Fenimore Jr.’s PAT was no good, making it 6-0 with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.

After a Gaston turnover on downs, the Lions regained possession. However, a fumble recovery by the Bulldogs at 1:32 of the first quarter gave the ball back to the hosts.

The teams traded several possessions until the third period. A 12-play drive set up the lone score for Gaston (0-3, 0-1). Kameron Hawkins’ 13-yard dash to the end zone put six points on the board, for the hosts. The PAT was blocked, however, making it 6-6 with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Section answered with a score of its own with a 32-yard scoring run by Carter. The PAT was good, making it 13-6 with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.

The guests added another six points to the board off of an interception returned for a touchdown by Anthony Scott for 67 yards with less than four minutes left in the contest.

The PAT was good, making it 20-6. A kickoff recovery for the Lions guaranteed a loss for the hosts.

Hawkins rushed 26 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Gaston continues region play this week at Collinsville.