Warriors, Yellow Jackets, Patriots come up short

Photo: West End High’s Levi Armstrong (left) fends off Tanner’s Ben Looney during the Patriots’ 28-10 Class 2A, Region 7 loss last Friday (Sept. 8) in Walnut Grove. (Photo by Sherry Abercrombie)

Westbrook Christian fell to Sand Rock, 17-3, in the Warriors’ Class 2A, Region 6 opener last Friday (Sept. 8) in Rainbow City. Westbrook’s lone score came in Will Dixon’s 36-yard field goal.

For the Warriors (0-2, 0-1), John Ross Morgan rushed 10 times for 55 yards, while Court Coley added 21 yards on seven attempts.

Jackson Cox completed 10 of 16 passes for 74 yards. Morgan, Coley and P.J. Wells each had three receptions.

Coley finished with 10 tackles, followed by Jackson Lutrell with nine, Jai’Shawn Cattling with seven, Addison Ponder and David Barnett with six each and Morgan with five.

Westbrook hosts Section this Friday (Sept. 15) in another region game.

Glencoe High opened its Class 3A, Region 5 schedule with a 61-14 loss at Piedmont last Friday (Sept. 8).

The Yellow Jackets did not score until Jacob Amberson’s four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter cut the Bulldog lead to 40-6. Cade Alred’s 21-yard scoring run and his two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter closed the gap to 54-14.

For Glencoe (2-1, 0-1), Amberson was 10-for-25 in passing for 78 yards. He was the team’s leading rusher with 29 yards on 10 carries. Noah Huff caught seven passes for 56 yards. Huff had eight tackles, followed by Kaleb Pentecost with six, Anthony Massaro with five and Easton Foreman and Ethan Foreman with four each.

Glencoe continues region play this week with a home game against Randolph County.

Tanner High scored 22 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 28-10 Class 2A, Region 7 victory over West End last Friday (Sept. 8) in Walnut Grove.

The Patriots (1-2, 0-1) led 10-6 by way of Payne Stancil’s 24-yard field goal and Levi Armstrong’s 1-yard touchdown run.

West End continues region play this Friday (Sept. 15) with a visit to Cleveland.