Hokes Bluff ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released September 13

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 3-0 340

2. Hoover 2-1 280

3. Thompson 2-0 226

4. Hewitt-Trussville 2-0 216

5. McGill-Toolen 3-0 183

6. Spain Park 3-0 160

7. Theodore 3-0 81

8. Auburn 2-1 66

9. Oak Mountain 3-0 58

10. Mountain Brook 2-1 28

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (1-1) 26, Bob Jones (1-2) 19, Sparkman (2-0) 13, Fairhope (2-1) 4, Jeff Davis (2-1) 3, Enterprise (1-2) 2, Grissom (2-1) 2, Prattville (2-1) 2, Baker (2-1) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Austin 3-0 332

2. Blount 3-0 256

3. Pinson Valley 3-0 252

4. Oxford 3-0 230

5. Ramsay 1-1 143

6. Opelika 2-1 141

7. Wetumpka 3-0 122

8. Spanish Fort 2-1 73

9. Daphne 2-1 58

10. Hartselle 3-0 31

Others receiving votes: Jackson-Olin (2-0) 29, Homewood (3-0) 11, Muscle Shoals (2-1) 8, Sidney Lanier (3-0) 7, Clay-Chalkville (3-0) 6, Minor (2-1) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-2) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Shades Valley (2-1) 2, Benjamin Russell (2-0) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 2-0 335

2. St. Paul’s 3-0 292

3. Alexandria 3-0 214

4. Carroll 2-0 204

5. Wenonah 2-0 153

6. Beauregard 0-1 147

7. Greenville 1-0 101

8. Mae Jemison 3-0 83

9. Pleasant Grove 2-0 61

10. Central-Clay Co. 2-1 34

Others receiving votes: Jackson (2-0) 31, Jemison (2-1) 16, Eufaula (2-1) 12, Curry (2-0) 6, Sylacauga (3-0) 6, Brooks (1-1) 4, Citronelle (2-0) 4, Guntersville (2-0) 3, Williamson (2-0) 2, Lee-Huntsville (2-0) 1, Vigor (0-3) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 3-0 349

2. Leeds 3-0 261

3. Rogers 3-0 229

4. Andalusia 2-1 192

5. Fayette Co. 3-0 181

6. Hokes Bluff 2-0 145

7. Tallassee 3-0 130

8. Thomasville 3-0 94

9. Deshler 3-0 31

10. Wilson 2-0 21

Others receiving votes: Dale Co. (3-0) 19, Madison Co. (2-0) 15, Handley (0-2) 14, Alabama Chr. (3-0) 6, Madison Aca. (0-2) 5, Munford (1-1) 5, Saks (2-0) 5, Montgomery Catholic (3-0) 3, St. James (1-2) 3, Oak Grove (2-0) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Mobile Chr. 2-0 342

2. Piedmont 2-1 286

3. Gordo 1-1 202

4. Randolph Co. 2-0 178

5. Oakman 2-0 170

6. Weaver 2-0 129

7. Pike Co. 2-0 128

8. T.R. Miller 2-0 93

9. Ohatchee 2-1 49

10. Hillcrest-Evergreen 2-0 34

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (1-1) 19, American Chr. (2-1) 17, Clarke Co.. (1-1) 16, Plainview (3-0) 15, Wicksburg (2-0) 12, Fultondale (2-0) 8, Opp (1-1) 4, Colbert Co. (2-0) 2, Sylvania (2-0) 2, Bayside Acad. (1-2) 1, Colbert Heights (3-0) 1, Lauderdale Co. (1-1) 1, Pleasant Valley (1-2) 1

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 2-0 354

2. Lanett 3-0 269

3. Leroy 2-0 226

4. Aliceville 1-1 197

5. Elba 1-1 177

6. LaFayette 2-1 151

7. Tanner 2-1 104

8. Goshen 2-0 92

9. Sulligent 3-0 54

10. Abbeville 2-0 26

Others receiving votes: St. Luke’s (1-0) 14, G.W. Long (0-2) 12, Sand Rock (1-1) 11, Ider (2-0) 6, Thorsby (2-0) 5, Geneva Co. (2-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (2-0) 3, Luverne (1-1) 3, Reeltown (1-2) 2, New Brockton (0-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Maplesville 2-0 360

2. Pickens Co. 2-0 241

3. Brantley 2-0 208

4. Addison 3-0 193

5. Sweet Water 1-1 189

6. Marengo 2-0 133

7. Linden 1-1 127

8. Georgiana 3-0 103

9. Houston Co. 3-0 55

10. Isabella 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Wadley (2-0) 21, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 17, Cedar Bluff (0-2) 12, Brilliant (1-2) 7, Hackleburg (1-1) 6, Cherokee (3-0) 4, Lynn (3-0) 4, Spring Garden (1-1) 4, Notasulga (1-2) 2, South Lamar (2-1) 2.