Local runners compete at Etowah Trails Invitational 5K

Local runners compete at Etowah Trails Invitational

A number of area high school cross country runners competed on the Etowah Trails Invitational 5K last Saturday (Sept. 9) at Noccalula Falls Park. The event was hosted by Gadsden City High School.

Several local runners finished in the top 10. In girls event, Meghan McCarthy of Rainbow City took fourth place with a time of 22:49.31, while Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements took 8th place with a time of 23:32.98. In the boys race, Gadsden City’s Jonah Morris came in fifth with a time of 18:46.12.

Finishing in the top 20 was Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles (19th, 24:58.52 14).

Other girls finishers were Westbrook’s Mary Reid Goodwin (25:24.25), Glencoe’s Abby Vice (25:24.93 16), Glencoe’s Katie Giles (26:09.13 24), Southside’s Presley Johnson (26:32.76 28), Southside’s Kaylee Rich (26:55.26 29), Hokes Bluff’s Elizabeth Edge (27:07.96), Southside’s Grace Phillips (27:26.69 37), Gencoe’s Kenleigh Harper (27:53.12 38), Southside’s Rachel Crask (27:55.68 40), Gadsden City’s Paige Herrera (27:57.33), Southside’s Lanora Hill (28:16.71 43), Southside’s Lindsey Rich (28:17.58 44), Hokes Bluff’s Maddie Smith (29:11.72), Glencoe’s Anna Grace Goodwin (29:17.17 50), Southside’s Taylor Hood (29:18.60 52), Southside’s Marley Davenport (29:32.42), Etowah’s Caitlyn Moore (29:40.26), Southside’s Enslee Clough (29:46.56), Glencoe’s Ashley Leath (30:41.92 56), Southside’s Gabrielle Metz (31:22.94), Southside’s Jillian Walker (32:05.07), Southside’s Delaina Rodick (33:54.01), Glencoe’s Asia Dennis (34:24.86 67), Glencoe’s Hannah Robertson (35:17.01), Glencoe’s Ella Cornutt (35:34.89), Glencoe’s Abby Powell (37:51.34), Gadsden City’s Zaiyanna Lewis (44:57.13) and Glencoe’s Ella HInes (45:22.38).

Other boys finishers were Southside’s Ryan Maudsley (19:59.94 23), Southside’s Will Anglea (20:31.28 27), Southside’s Grayson Russell (20:38.49 29), Westbrook’s Braxton Haynes (21:10.15 38), Westbrook’s Asher Curp (21:21.23 46), Southside’s Matthew Pinkston (21:21.66), Hokes Bluff’s Elliott Benefield (21:22.76 50), Gadsden City’s Trey Lovvorn (21:24.31 51), Glencoe’s Bryan Benefield (21:29.20 54), Etowah’s Bronc Green (21:40.82 57), Gadsden City’s Wade Carney (22:05.02 65), Glencoe’s Brooks Wink (22:05.95 66), Gadsden City’s Hunter Enders (22:12.54 70), Etowah’s Hank Hayden (22:16.55 73), Glencoe’s Zackery Hare (22:19.04 75), Southside’s Dakota Rodick (22:22.66 79), Gadsden City’s Grayson Green (22:28.86 86), Gadsden City’s Miguel Mateo (22:38.77 91), Southside’s Cedric Edoh (22:41.05), Gadsden City’s Christian Morris (22:45.54 96), Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green (22:50.51 97), Southside’s Parker Cunningham (23:07.24 101), Westbrook’s Ethan Pratt (23:09.82 103), Gadsden City’s Juan Mateo (23:11.61), Westbrook’s Jordan Cowart( 23:25.73 109), Southside’s Tyler Cline (23:26.41), Southside’s (Jace Driskill 23:27.45), Westbrook’s Jackson Martin (23:34.91), Hokes Bluff’s Jackson Millander (23:36.16 113), Etowah’s Zac Hyde (23:40.25 115), Southside’s Izaiah Sanchez (23:40.79), Southside’s Hayden Tucker (23:58.20), Hokes Bluff’s J.P. Fairel (23:58.67 117), Hokes Bluff’s Derek Baugh (24:19.04 120), Etowah’s Gage McDaniel (24:44.03), Southside’s Owen Cunningham (24:46.37), Etowah’s Trent Renfroe (24:54.67), Etowah’s Brady Kunze (25:28.47), Southside’s Prince Patel (25:34.01), Southside’s

Austin Rainey (25:34.33), Gadsden City’s Hughes Green (25:38.46), Westbrook’s Sage Robertson (25:43.58 129), Southside’s River Harris (25:58.85), Etowah’s Colin Peterson (26:00.57), Hokes Bluff’s Cole Turner (26:02.48), Gadsden City’s Isaac Adams (26:04.99), Southside’s Jake Rogers (26:10.09), Glencoe’s Will Kelley (26:24.06 135), Gadsden City’s Colin Laughlin (26:25.62), Southside’s Braydon Mayes (26:49.91), Southside’s Dylan Winningham (26:58.61), Glencoe’s Jackson Gomez (27:36.24 137), Glencoe’s Cole Cothran (28:11.26 138), Gadsden City’s David Hare (28:16.30), Southside’s Dru Fortenberry (28:35.85), Southside’s Dallas Gregerson (28:48.64), Glencoe’s Cason Arther (31:00.45), Southside’s Jakob Mooney (33:07.97), Glencoe’s Conner Cothran (34:15.71), Southside’s Will Witcher (34:20.81) and Etowah’s Andy Renfroe (35:06.64).