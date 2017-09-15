Etowah County Fair to arrive in town next week

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The 78th Annual Etowah County Fair is coming to town. The event will be held September 19 through 23 at the Etowah County Fairgrounds, located at 31 Griffin Street Southeast in Attalla. The fairgrounds open at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturdays. The fair costs only $3 for an entrance fee. Children age 5 or under get in free.

The Etowah County Fair offers rides for an additional fee. This includes classic rides including the swings, carousel and Ferris wheel; rides for children, including wagon rides, a tall slide and a jungle-themed funhouse; and faster rides for the more daring.

Armbands for unlimited rides are $15. On Saturday, the unlimited rides armbands for children are $12 until 4 p.m. On Tuesday, the fair will host “Dad’s Nite Out,” where dads will get a free armband with a paid child. On Wednesday, there will be “Buddy Nite,” where you can buy one armband and get one free.

Sponsor American Legion Post 71 is seeking exhibitors in all categories. Schools, churches, civic clubs, homemaker clubs, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other organizations are encouraged to participate. The theme of this year’s fair is “Footloose at the Fair.” Non-commercial exhibitors are eligible to win cash prizes and ribbons. Commercial exhibitors may rent a booth for their exhibit.

All exhibits may set up on Sunday, September 17 from 1 until 4 p.m., and on Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. To reserve a booth, register an exhibit or for more information, please call Brenda Bain at 256-458-7038, Randall Green at 256-490-5432, Mark Talley at 256-328-5381 or Jim Brooks at 256-490-3853.

Vendors offer all the fair food favorites including hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, cotton candy, caramel apples, funnel cakes and more. Fair games are available, allowing attendees to try their hand at darts, pool, shooting hoops and throwing for a chance to win stuffed animals, inflatables or pictures.

For more information about the fair, visit the Etowah County Fair Grounds Facebook page or www.etowahcountyfairgrounds.com.