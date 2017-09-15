FLD Garden Shop offers fun fall workshops

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

FLD Garden Shop offers everything you would expect in a garden shop, from plants and planters, to fountains, wind chimes and garden signs.

But the shop features more than just supplies for the garden; it also offers workshops for new gardening projects.

Located at 2290 Cedar Bend Road North in Southside, FLD Garden Shop holds workshops once or twice a month. On Tuesday, September 12 the shop held a “Fall Fest Fairy Garden Workshop.”

According to workshop teacher Valerie Kendrick, fairy gardening dates back hundreds of years, but has recently become popular again as a fun way to build elaborate gardens on a small scale. FLD offers many themed fairy garden sets, including an Alice in Wonderland set, an under the sea set, a fiesta-themed set, a nativity scene set, a camping-themed set and a farming-themed set.

“It’s whatever you are into,” said Kendrick.

The workshops are open to all ages, and many find that the classes are great for a fun date night.

“We have some couples come in, and they seem to like it,” said Ava Bikneris.

Other recent workshops have included a back-to-school themed apple pots and a gourd decorating workshop.

On Tuesday, September 19, FLD will host a Pumpkin Planter Workshop at 6:30 p.m. The class costs $20 each, which covers all supplies.

FLD Garden Shop is preparing for fall, with mums already at the store and pumpkins due to arrive soon.

The shop also offer some football themed garden supplies, like Auburn and Alabama garden flags, door mats and more.

FLD Garden Shop also offers landscaping services, and is state-certified in landscape design, setting of landscape plants and Ornamental and Turf Pest Control Supervision. FLD is also a certified Alabama Nurserymen’s Association Landscape Planner.

The store is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays. After daylight savings time the store hours will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information or to register for workshops, visit FLD Garden Shop on Facebook, visit fldgardens.com or call 256-442-1060.