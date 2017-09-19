Collinsville shuts out Bulldogs in region tilt

John Morgan/For Fort Payne Times-Journal

Sophomore quarterback Kaleb Jones accounted for five touchdowns and a recovered fumble in Collinsville’s 41-0 victory over Gaston on Friday (Sept. 15) at Collinsville.

The Panthers got their first win of the season and improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 6 play. Gaston remained winless at 0-4 and 0-2.

Jones gave the Panthers the early lead with a 3-yard touchdown run at 5:23 mark in the first, and kicker Isaiah Avila tacked on the point-after, making the score 7-0.

Jones added an 11-yard run at the 9:39 mark in the second and Avila’s kick made it 14-0. Jones found the end zone, this time through the air, four minutes later on a 52-yard bomb to Jarrod Barkley. The kick missed, but the Panthers took the 20-0 lead.

Barkley caught another Jones’ TD from 60 yards out at the 3:53 mark in the second. The kick-after missed, but the Panthers took the 27-0 lead into the locker room.

Running back Mason McKinney broke a 73-yard run for a touchdown following the break, and Avila’s at 7:56 made it 34-0.

The Panthers added their final TD on the night on the defensive side of the ball. Michael Tucker scooped up a fumble and took it eight yards to the house at the 6:01 point in the third. Jason Perez added the kick and made the score to 41-0, and that’s where it stayed.

Gaston hosts Sand Rock this week in more region action, while Collinsville host Asbury.