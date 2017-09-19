Conquerors fall to Ragland

Coosa Christian lost to Ragland, 67-26, in high school football last Friday (Sept. 15) in Gadsden.

For the Conquerors (2-2, 1-0), Caleb Lipscomb threw touchdown passes of 29, 58, 69 and 30 yards, all to Evan Delp.

Lipscomb was 10-for-21 in passing for 238 yards, while Delp had four receptions for 186 yards. Jackson Justus caught three passes 38 yards.

Dartavious Britton paced the Coosa ground game with 52 yards on 12 carries.

Britton led the Conquerors in tackles with seven, followed by Ashton Clemmons, Jake McDowell and Karter Roberts with six each.

Coosa Christian travels to Donoho this Friday (Sept. 22).