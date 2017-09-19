Eagles, Patriots fall in region action

Hokes Bluff suffered its first loss of the season with a 28-27 setback at Jacksonville last Friday in Class 4A, Region 5 action.

The No. 6 Eagles (2-1, 1-1) tied the game on Landon Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes left in the game, but a two-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete, and the Eagles ran out the clock on the subsequent possession to secure the win.

Johnson threw for a pair of touchdowns, both to Braydon Hill, and ran for two more. Hill had five receptions for 122 yards.

Hokes Bluff resumes region play this Friday (Sept. 22) with a home game against White Plains.

West End fell to Cleveland, 31-20, in Class 2A, Region 7 action last Friday (Sept. 15) at Cleveland.

For the Patriots, senior quarterback Payne Stancil was 15-for-33 in passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 77 yards.

West End hosts Tarrant this Friday (Sept. 22) in region play.