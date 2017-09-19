Locals recognized by AHSAA

A pair of area high school football players were nominated to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 3 of the 2017 football season.

Sardis High’s Logan Gaskin finished with 157 combined yards and accounted for seven touchdowns in the Lions’ 46-27 win over Geraldine. The senior quarterback passed for 78 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 79 yards with three scores.

Gadsden City senior quarterback Ryan Sparks was 19-of-31 in passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Titans to their first victory of the season, a 38-35 win over James Clemens.