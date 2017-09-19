No. 1 Fyffe torches Westbrook

By Kelsey Daenen/For Fort Payne Times-Journal

The top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils posted a 54-6 win over visiting Westbrook Christian in Class 2A, Region 6 action last Friday (Sept. 15) at Fyffe.

Fyffe quarterback Seth Benefield completed a pass to Fyffe’s Brant Rowell for a 72-yard touchdown. The extra point by kicker Brody Dalton was good, putting Fyffe in the lead early in the game at 7-0.

With 7:16 left in the first quarter, Rowell intercepted a pass and ran the ball back 48 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Red Devils led 14-0.

Benefield completed another pass to Rowell at the end of the first quarter for a 30-yard touchdown. The extra point by Dalton was no good but kept Fyffe in a strong lead against Westbrook at 20-0.

Fyffe’s offense worked the field in the second quarter, keeping a strong possession of the ball by taking their time and running it down the field.

At 7:02 in the second quarter, Fyffe running back Silas Hicks completed a 14-yard touchdown run, and the PAT was good.

Rowell ran the ball three yards into the end zone for another touchdown with three minutes left in the second quarter. The extra point by Dalton was no good, and Fyffe left the first half dominating Westbrook 33-0.

The Red Devils came out strong, once again, in the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run by Fyffe’s Payton Anderson.

Towards the end of the game, Fyffe’s Koplin Friar and Tyler Machen both ran the ball in on short runs to the end zone. The two PATs were good, keeping Fyffe in a strong lead at 54-0.

With 12 seconds left in the game, the Warriors scored a touchdown. The extra point was no good, ending the game at 54-6.

The Red Devils test their winning streak against the Ider Hornets next week in an away game. Westbrook hosts Section.