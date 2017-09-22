Family Fun Day to feature Pink Heals fundraiser

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

A Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rainbow Crossings Shopping Center located at 115 West Grand Ave., which is also the intersection of Rainbow Drive and Hwy. 77 in Rainbow City.

Games and vendors will provide entertainment for all ages. GoNow Doctors will provide a bouncy house for children. GoNow’s mascot Boo Boo Bear will also be making an appearance. Attendees can also play cornhole and receive free blood pressure checks. Food vendors will be selling shaved ice, hot dogs, nachos, fudge brownies and more. Attendees can also receive giveaways and special offers from local businesses.

Absolute Fitness will also be on hand to host the Battle of the Badges from 8 to 10 a.m.

Battle of the Badges pits firefighters and police officers against each other in a workout challenge. Participants who are not a firefighter or police officers can pick a team. The team will wage war via a cross training workout that includes tire flips, pushups, pull-ups and pulling the Pink Heals firetruck across the parking lot to the finish line.

To participate in the challenge you must give a $20 donation. If you donate $30, you also receive a Battle of the badges t-shirt.

The money raised will benefit Never Surrender and Pink Heals-Upper Alabama Chapter. Never Surrender is a breast cancer awareness and support non-profit organization. Pink Heals consists of a group of firefighters that travel to the homes of those fighting breast cancer in the pink firetruck. The patients can sign the truck. The groups intend to use the money to buy pink firefighter turnout gear, so the visiting firefighters can match the truck.

The Gadsden Pink Heals firetruck is named Lana in honor of Lana Calvert, a local breast cancer survivor and the wife of a local firefighter.

For more information about Battle of the Badges, call Teresa Taylor at 256-413-8220 or email absolutefitness@ymail.com.