Hokes Bluff to hold annual CityFest

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Hokes Bluff CityFest returns Saturday, September 23 with activities for a full day of family friendly fun. This is the fourth year the event has been held.

The event will be held at Hokes Bluff City Park located at 3301 Alford Bend Road in Hokes Bluff. The gates open at 6 a.m. The Hokes Bluff Lions Club is offering a full breakfast for $5 from 7 to 10 a.m.The Lions Club will also host a car show that begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Mayor Scott Reeves said that while the number of cars shown varies depending on the weather, it is usually has a big response with about 80 cars.

Free carnival rides and vendors will be set up at CityFest from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.The kids Play Zone, which is free, will feature about eight different carnival rides, including a pirate ship and a slide. Vendors include food, arts and crafts and retail. S&G Machine will be selling firepits and other metal works. Other vendors include SE Auto parts, Hokes Bluff First Baptist Church, the local Girl Scouts troop, Peoples Independent Bank, the Hokes Bluff High School Future Farmers of America, Maraella Winery, Cashsaver, WQSB and more.

Reeves said that the fire department would be on hand to ensure the safety of attendees. Thefire department is also holding a fundraiser. For a small fee, atendees can take a sledgehammer to an old car.

The CityFest’s live music begins with the National Anthem by The Matthew Sisters. Foggy Hollow Band, a local bluegrass band, will kick off the music lineup at 4 p.m. Albert Simpson, known for his bluesy southern rock sound, will perform at 5 p.m. Sweet Tea Trio, a local favorite country trio that has recently been touring with Kid Rock, will take the stage at 6 p.m. The headlining act is Smithfield, who will begin at 7 p.m.

Smithfield’s vocalists Trey and Jennifer are from Texas. The duo blends the “heavily rock influenced background of Trey and the classical country tendency of Jennifer” to produce contemporary country music. The group’s single “When You’re Gone” is currently has been featured on the national SiriusXM radio.

Reeves thanked the CityFest sponsors including Commissioner Joey Statum, Maraella Winery, Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, The City of Hokes Bluff, Patterson’s Beverage, Modern Woodmen, Hokes Bluff Drug Shoppe, Advanced Disposal, Commissioner Johnny Grant, People’s Independent Bank, Elite Business System and more.

Reeves especially wanted to thank the locall small businesses of Hokes Bluff that pitched in to make CityFest a success.