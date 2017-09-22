Legals for the week of September 15 - September 22, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Kathy L. Haley, a married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 29th day of July, 2008, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3298701; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated July 31, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3454947. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 6, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Thirty-six (36) of Wyngate Subdivision, Phase I, as recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 28, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2464

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Christopher Jarred Simmons and Ashley Simmons, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 12th day of July, 2011, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3352234; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated July 31, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3454946. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 6, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot #21, Smith Point Estates, Southside, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 159, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2465

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John J. Gann, Sr. and wife, Kim Gann, to Family Savings Credit Union on the May 6, 2013, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3385107, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at a point on the north side right of way of the new Attalla, Walnut Grove Highway where the old Altoona-Possum Trot Public Road intersects said highway and from thence run in a westerly direction along the north side of said Highway a distance of 768 feet for a starting point; thence in a northerly direction and along the west line of the Horn land a distance of 415 feet; thence in a westerly direction a distance of 105 feet to the Northeast corner; thence in a southerly direction a distance of 415 feet to the north side of the New Attalla Walnut Grove Highway; thence in an easterly direction and along the north side of said highway a distance of 105 feet to the point of beginning and being a part of the SW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 21, Township 11 Range 4 East and containing 1 acre, more or less, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

BY:__/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by John A. Franklin and Lauren Ashley Franklin, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, SouthPoint Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 6th day of February, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3413696; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, SouthPoint Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated June 23, 2017 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3452736. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 11, 2017, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A part of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 and a part of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, all in Section 21, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: From the SW corner of said SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, run thence N 13º 29’ East, 1006.07 feet to a pipe on the North right-of-way of U.S. Highway No. 278, the point of beginning; thence to the right along said right of way around a curve to the left, having a chord bearing of S 79º 02’ 35” East, and a chord distance of 105.0 feet; thence N 1º 36’ East, 409.91 feet; thence N 79º 05’ West 105.0 feet, thence S 1º 36’ West, 409.84 feet to the point of beginning. The above described tract contain 0.99 acres, more or less, and is subject to existing road rights-of-way, utility, easements, reservations and restrictions of record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-735

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

AND SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

UNDER §7-9A-604(2) OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Bama Bells Inc. on the 12th day of February, 2009 and a commercial security agreement executed by Bama Bells, Inc. on November 26, 2013 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 330915, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said security agreement and mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said security agreement and mortgage, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the front entrance of the Courthouse, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at 11:00 a.m. or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on October 4, 2017 the following described property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

REAL PROPERTY

Block 3 of J.V. Liles Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 223, Etowah County, Probate Office; more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the intersection of the north line of block 3 of the above mentioned J.V. Liles Addition and the west right of way line of U.S. Highway 411 (Rainbow Drive); thence run south 4 degrees 44 minutes west, and along a chord of curve to the left having centerline data of central angle=4 degrees, 13 minutes tangent=700.4 feet, degree of curve=0 degrees 18 minutes and along the right of way of U.S. Highway 411 (Rainbow Drive) a distance of 237.04 feet measured along said chord to a point; thence deflect to the right from said chord so as to form an interior angle of 44 degrees, 11 minutes and run north 39 degrees 27 minutes west, along the southwest line of block 3 of said J.V. Liles Addition (the northeast right of way line of South Fourth Street) a distance of 307.8 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right and run along a curve to the right having tangent=30 feet, central angle=135 degrees, 27 minutes and radius=12.29 feet, to the point of tangency of said curve; thence run south 84 degrees 00 minutes east and tangent to said curve and along the north line of block 3 of said J.V. Liles Addition (South right of way of Jessica Avenue) a distance of 205.49 feet to a point on the west right of way line of U.S. Highway 411 (Rainbow Drive) and the point of beginning. Being a portion of block 3 of the J.V. Liles Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 223, Etowah County Probate Office, and containing 0.63 acres, more or less.

PERSONAL PROPERTY

Accounts, inventory, equipment, instruments and general intangibles.

For informational purposes, the street address for the above referenced property is: 931 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and without warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described security agreement and mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real property and personal property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real property and personal property.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Mortgagee

Robert P. Reynolds

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 11th Street

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 18.0015

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by SANDY M. TURNER, an unmarried woman to Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity, Inc. dated November 7, 2001 and recorded in Doc.: M-2002-5319 and Doc. No.: M-2002-5320 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of October, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Nine (9) in Block Three (3) of the Ewing Garner Tract, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 53, Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmy Ledbetter , Jr. A Married Man And Jimmy D Ledbetter A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 18, 2011; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3347164, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3421558 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3396632 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of November, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL I: Begin at the Northeast corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 5 East; thence South along the East line of said quarter 196 feet to the North right of way line of Alabama Highway 74; thence with an internal angle of 88 Degrees 19 Minutes Westerly along said Highway, 445 feet to the point; thence with an internal angle of 91 Degrees 41 Minutes and in a Northerly direction 172 feet to a point on the North line of the above described quarter; thence Easterly with an internal angle of 91 Degrees 22 Minutes and along the North line of said quarter, 445.67 feet to the point of beginning; said tract embracing a part of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama. PARCEL II: Begin at the Northeast corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 5 East; thence South along the East line of said quarter 196 feet to the North right of way line of Alabama Highway 74; thence with an interior angle of 88 Degrees 19 Minutes Westerly along said Highway 445 feet to the point of beginning of the tract herein conveyed; thence continue along the right of way line of said Highway 74 a distance of 220 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 91 Degrees 41 Minutes and in a Northerly direction 160.2 feet to a point on the North line of the above described quarter; thence Easterly with an interior angle of 91 Degrees 22 Minutes and along the North line of said quarter, 220.3 feet to a point; thence to the right with an interior angle of 88 Degrees 28 Minutes and continue in a straight line a distance of 172 feet to the point of beginning; said tract embracing a part of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 15180 Us Hwy 278 W, Attalla, AL 35954.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jimmy Ledbetter , Jr. and Jimmy D Ledbetter or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 952517

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Margaret Brown A Widow to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Wilmington Finance Inc. its successors and assigns dated August 22, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3278499 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association in Instrument 3451001 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of October, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the South line of Lot number 4, Block “B”, of Kyles’ Addition, as recorded in plat book “A”, page 29, in the Etowah County Records, said point the point where the East line of F.G. Leo’s Home Place Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 335, of Etowah County Records, intersects said South line of lot number 4; thence from said point of beginning, run Northerly along the said East line of F. G. Leo’s Subdivision 111 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes right and run Easterly 55.6 feet to a point; thence deflect right and run Southerly 104 feet in a direct line to a point in the South line of lot number 6, block “B”, of said Kyles’ Addition, which is 16 feet Easterly measured along the South line of lot number 6 from the Southwest corner of said lot number 6; thence deflect right and run Westerly 48 feet along the South line of Lots numbers 5 and 4 to the point of beginning; said description embracing portions of lots numbers four and six (4 and 6), in block “B”, of Kyle’s Addition, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in plat book “A”, page 29, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama. Commonly known as: 941 4th Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 Parcel Number: 15-02-04-3-000-100.000

Said property is commonly known as 941 4th Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Margaret Brown or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 947517

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrell S. Layne, a single man, and Richard F. Smith, III, a single man, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 4th day of January, 2013, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3379043, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of October, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 25 of The Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “K”, Page 31, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Rowland A Married Man And Jessica Rowland Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Alacrity Lending Company dated March 17, 2009; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3312738, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3331799 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3435847 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of November, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To arrive at the point of beginning for the tract or parcel of land herein described, commence at the NW corner of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 7, Township 11 South, Range 5 East; thence run South 1 deg. 40’ West along the West line of said forty a distance of 264.0 feet; thence run South 88 deg. 45’ 30” East, parallel to, and 264.0 feet South of, said forty a distance of 427.5 feet to a point in the SE right of way line of Egypt Road and which said point is the point of beginning for the parcel of land herein described; thence continue South 88 deg. 45’ 30” East a distance of 232.6 feet; thence run South 1 deg. 40’ West, parallel to the West line of said forty a distance of 264.0 feet; thence run North 88 deg. 45’ 30” West, parallel to, and 528.0 feet South of, the North line of the aforementioned forty, a distance of 393.78 feet to a point in the Northeasterly line owned by Horace McClung and Sonia McClung; thence run North 39 degrees 14’ West and along said Northeasterly line a distance of 95.45 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Egypt Road; thence run North 50 deg. 46’ East along said Egypt Road a distance of 294.9 feet to the point of beginning. Said property lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. TO INCLUDE: 2008 CLAYTON HOMES RIVERTON Manufactures Home, Serial Number CS2009492TNA & CS2009492TNB

Said property is commonly known as 3660 Egypt Road, Boaz, AL 35956.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Michael Rowland and Jessica Rowland or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 950417

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steve E. Kell An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as a nominee for First Federal Bank its successors and assigns dated January 29, 2016; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3429310 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3447470 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of November, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number One (1) in Half Acres, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 236 and 237, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Company as shown by instrument recorded in Book “5-Y”, Page 199, said Probate Office, and subject to the restrictive covenants as recorded in Miscellaneous Record “Y”, Page 549, said Probate Office.

Said property is commonly known as 207 Harwood Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Steve E. Kell or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 952717

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MONICA LYNN BURSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 10, 2017 Estate of JUNE B. CALVERT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GARY COLEMAN HARPER appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 8, 2017 Estate of WILLODEAN SMITH HARPER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DONALD J. HUTCHINS appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 16, 2017 Estate of PATRICIA ANN WEINBERG, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN RAY GEORGE, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 5, 2017 Estate of JOHN R. GEORGE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

VAN N. GREENHAW appointed Personal Representative (s) on May 23, 2017 Estate of WILMA J. GREENHAW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOE F. NABORS, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 30, 2017 Estate of JOE F. NABORS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LOIS FAULKNER. appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 1, 2017 Estate of THOMAS FRANCES FAULKNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

KEVIN HANSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 10, 2017 Estate of DONNA MCMILLAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARILYN R. HAMILTON appointed Personal Representative (s) on June 22, 2016 Estate of CARTHELL HAMILTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 15, 22 & 29, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES ROBERT JENKINS appointment Personal Representative (s) on September 7, 2017 Estate of WILLIAM KENT JENKINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LEONARD M. ROBERTSON AND DONNA HOLLAND WILLIAMS appointment Personal Representative (s) on August 24, 2017 Estate of HOLLAND ROBERTSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-309-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

117 PINEHURST STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty (20) in Block “E”, according to the Re-arrangement of Lots “D”, “E”, and “F” of the Pinehurst Addition, as shown by the map of said Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 15, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, F&L Properties, LLC, BBVA Compass Bank, 601 Broad Street, possible rights of redemption of The Estate of Darius Glenn Thrasher;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 12, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Sept 22, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-310-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1009 SLUSSER AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Eleven (11) in Block Number Thirty-Two (32) in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number One (1) according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama..

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Sandra Beck, 125 Deer Lake Circle, Ormund Beach, FL, Keystone Bank, 244 S. 3rd Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 12, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Sept 22, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-311-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1113 3RD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the Northeast line of Third Avenue which is 60 feet Northwesterly from the point of intersection with the Northwest line of Eleventh Street; and from thence running in a Northwesterly direction and along the Northeast line of Third Avenue a distance of 40 feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction and parallel with the Northwesterly line of Eleventh Street a distance of 75 feet; thence in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with the Northeasterly line of Third Avenue a distance of 40 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the Northwesterly line of Eleventh Street a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 4 in Block Number 6 in Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 23, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given, Denise Debra Miller, 1113 3rd Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on September 12, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Sept 22, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9664

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CARL TAWBUSH, SR., DECEASED.

You will hereby take notice that Petitioners Timothy Carl Tawbush, Jr. and Lauren Rebecca Tawbush filed in this Court a Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Timothy Carl Tawbush, Sr., deceased, and that the court will take up said Petition after thirty days have elapsed following the publication of this notice.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 22, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9667

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE MARIE DENSMORE, DECEASED

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JANICE MARIE DENSMORE, deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Bobby Junkins, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Belinda Densmore Webb, on the 13th day of September, 2017; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 22, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

CLERK’S SALE

By virtue of an Order entered on September 7, 2017, in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in case styled Vivian King vs Randall Lebron Greenwood et als, I shall sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at public auction, at the front door of the Judicial Building in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama on the 24th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. the following described real estate, to wit:

Parcel One: Lots Four (4) and Six (6) in Block Number Thirteen (13), in Glendale Subdivision according to map recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot No. 2, In Block No. 13, in Glendale subdivision, according to the map recorded in Plat Book “E”, page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Albaama.

This the 14th day of September, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Sept 22, 29, Oct 6 & 13, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO SONYA GIBBS AND KEVIN GIBBS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of minor children born to Sonya Gibbs, a natural mother, set to be heard on November 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., were filed on the 8th day of September, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of Sonya Gibbs and Kevin Gibbs are not known. Minor children’s birth dates are October 24, 1999, December 2, 2005, January 22, 2007 and February 8, 2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Christopher P. Word, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

This the 8th day of September, 2017.

Attorney for Petitioner

Christopher P. Word, Esqurie

P. O. Box 8241

Gadsden, AL 35902

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 22, 29, Oct 6 & 13, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

REROOFING ADAMS, DONEHOO AND FLOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS AND NEW FIELD TURF AT THE GADSDEN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUM

FOR

THE GADSDEN CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Separate sealed proposals as stated below shall be received by Dr. Ed Miller, Superintendent, at the Gadsden City Board of Education, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, then publicly opened and read aloud.

Proposal “A”: To furnish and install a Fluid Applied Acrylic/Urethane Roof Coating System over the existing roofing material at Adams and Floyd Elementary Schools. All work shall be completed in 60 calendar days from the “Notice To Proceed”.

Proposal “B”: To furnish and install a Membrane Roofing and Insulation System at Donehoo Elementary School. A pre-bid conference at the site (1109 E Broad St, Gadsden, AL) has been scheduled on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM, all parties interested in bidding this project are encouraged to attend. All work shall be completed in 60 calendar days from the “Notice To Proceed”.

Proposal “C”: To furnish and install new synthetic field turf system and athletic accessories at the Gadsden High School Football Stadium. All work shall be completed in 90 calendar days from the “Notice To Proceed”

All General Contractors bidding these projects shall be required to visit each site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

Each project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on separate proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A separate certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Gadsden City Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bids, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany each of the bidder’s proposals. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Electronic images of the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers by obtaining documents through the www.mckeeassoc.com web site, by contacting the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com for log-in information and password. Please provide company name, address, phone #, fax #, email address and GC License #. This is the only web site endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain websites that are beyond his control. Addendums shall be posted on the above web site. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $50.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded less shipping charges for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: haysc@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superint endent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work for each Proposal.

Owner:

Dr. Ed Miller, Superintendent

The Gadsden City Board of Education

1026 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3512

Architect:

McKee and Associates

Architecture and Interior Design

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: (334) 834-9933

Sept 22, 29 & Oct 6, 2017

______________PUBLICATION

NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MILDRED PEARMAN TEMPLE, Deceased

TO CYNTHIA TEMPLE, AND STEPHEN “ADAM TEMPLE or to their respective heirs at law and next of kin if deceased

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Tim Temple and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament together with a Codicil attachment thereto, of MILDRED PEARMAN TEMPLE, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said Will and Codicil to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of Codicil attached thereto of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama at 10:30 o’clock a.m., on the 18th day of October, 2017, when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper in writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament and Codicil thereto of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the 30th day of August, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900640-WHR

TATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2006 Kia Spectra VIN# KNAFE 16286531711

$2,048.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Derrick Christopher Ward

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, The State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of October, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 23rd day of August, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Sept 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO: CHRISTOPHER J. BRISKER, FATHER OF MALE CHILD BORN SEPTEMBER 24, 2010

IN RE: Adoption Petition of Ruby A. Brisker and Quincy Jay Brisker

Case Number: A-1206

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by Ruby A. Brisker and Quincy Jay Brisker, Petitioners and the same has been set for hearing on the 18th day of October, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Richard A. Rhea

Attorney for Petitioners

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-6801

Sept 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc, hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Gadsden for construction of Project No. 3312-2016 Community Development Street Resurfacing Project in Etowah County, This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 1, 2017 and ending September 22, 2017. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

Sept 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc, hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Gadsden for construction of Project No. 3311-2016 Street Resurfacing Project in Etowah County, This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 1, 2017 and ending September 22, 2017. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

Sept 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on October 27, 2017 for charges due.

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN: 4T1BE32K7 3U236678

JIMMY’S AUTO SERVICE AND TOWING

1727 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN, AL 35901

Sept 22 & 29, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on October 27, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2010 DODGE AVENGER

VIN: 1B3CC4FB 5AN178321

VEHICLE 2

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

VIN: 1G1ZT548 15F130491

VEHICLE 3

2006 FORD MUSTANG

VIN: 1ZVFT80N3 65175539

VEHICLE 4

1996 PLYMOUTH VOYAGER

VIN: 2P4GP453 2TR629012

VEHICLE 5

2001 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER

VIN: 3C8FY4BB 51T668503

VEHICLE 6

1998 FORD EXPEDITION

VIN: 1FMFU18L 1WLA11496

VEHICLE 7

1992 FORD CROWN VICTORIA

VIN: 2FACP74W 6NX234402

VEHICLE 8

2002 NISSAN XTERRA

VIN: 5N1ED28Y 52C512205

VEHICLE 9

2002 FORD MUSTANG GT

VIN: 1FAFP45X5 2F240170

VEHICLE 10

2005 CHRYSLER PACIFICA

VIN: 2C8GM48 L05R521854

VEHICLE 11

2008 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER

VIN: 3A8FY48 B58T105379

VEHICLE 12

2002 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER

VIN: 4M2ZU66K 32UJ34241

VEHICLE 13

2002 FORD ESCAPE

VIN: 1FMYU01 122KA69211

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE, Attalla, AL 35954

PH: 256-546-9994

Sept 22 & 29, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on October 27, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE

VIN: 4A3AC84L XYE107941

VEHICLE 2

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4AL11D8 5C277932

256-458-2007

VEHICLE 3

1998 FORD TAURUS

VIN: 1FAFP52U3 WG247599

VEHICLE 4

1996 CHEVROLET PRIZM

VIN: 1Y1SK528 8TZ063751

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Sept 22 & 29, 2017