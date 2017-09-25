Gadsden City shuts out Grissom for second region win

By Adam Crocker/Sports Correspondent

Gadsden City High School picked up its second straight Class 7A, Region 4 win last Friday (Sept. 22), blanking Grissom (2-3, 0-3) by a score of 19-0 at Titan Stadium.

“It didn’t click early for us, but still had some kids get in there and make some plays when they needed to,” said Gadsden City head coach Bart Sessions. “Some things we need to clean up. We were sloppy at times, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I know that our coaching staff will get in there and get that corrected.”

The Titans (2-3, 2-1) began the game with the ball at their own 36-yard line. But penalties and incomplete passes led to a quick punting situation for the hosts.

The teams traded possessions until the 2:28 mark of first quarter, when Grissom quarterback Caleb Peake was picked off by Gadsden City’s Josh Richard and returned to the Tiger 3. An unsportmanlike penalty pushed the hosts back, but rushes by Jaleyn Fleming, and Jamontez Woods set up Ryan Sparks’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Robinson. The two-point conversion attempt failed, making it 6-0 with 1:14 remaining in the first period of play.

Gadsden City added another score after Jakobe Griffin’s interception at the Tiger 35. A seven-yard run by Fleming set up Woods’ 22-yard TD run. The PAT failed, making the score 12-0 in favor of the Titans with 6:49 remaining in the first half.

A seven play, 39-yard drive by Gadsden City set-up Woods’ one-yard scoring run at the 8:56 mark in the third quarter. Jonathan Kilgo’s PAT made it 19-0.

“Again, I’m very proud of our entire team for the way they came out and fought tonight,” said Sessions.

Sparks was 6 for 22 in passing for 50 yards, while Woods rushed 15 times for 86 yards.

Gadsden City faces Park Crossing at home next Friday (Sep. 29).