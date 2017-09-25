Miscues doom West End in region loss

Photo: West End High’s Payne Stancil (right) carries the ball as Michael Patton (54) blocks during the Patriots 44-21 victory on Sept. 22 in Walnut Grove. (Photo by Sherry Abercrombie)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Tarrant Wildcats capitalized on seven West End turnovers on the way to a 44-21 Class 2A, Region 7 victory last Friday (Sept. 22) in Walnut Grove.

Coryell Taylor passed for 218 yards on 9 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats built a 19-7 lead at the half and never looked back.

Dearrius King intercepted a pair of Patriot passes.

West End (1-4, 0-3) took a brief lead at 7-6 with 2:05 to go in the opening quarter before Taylor returned a blocked field goal attempt 95 yards for a touchdown to give Tarrant the lead for good with 10:28 to go in the opening half.

Tarrant (3-1, 3-0) added another score to make the lead 19-7 with 23 seconds to go in the first half.

The second half was all Tarrant as the Wildcats increased their lead to 32-13 after three quarters of play and 44-21 in the fourth quarter.

Tarrant outgained West End 382 yards to 191.

For the Patriots, Payne Stancil was 6 of 19 in passing for 60 yards. He also rushed for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.