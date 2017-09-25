Panthers, Eagles notch big wins

Southside High’s Tyler Abernathy stiff-arms a defender during the Panthers’ 24-6 victory over Fairley of Tennessee last Friday (Sept. 22). (Photo by Gary Wells)

Southside gained its first win of the season last Friday (Sept. 22) defeating Fairley of Tennessee, 24-6, in the Panthers’ homecoming.

For Southside (1-4, 0-2), Kenneth Bothwell rushed 19 times for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Beau McConnell also scored a touchdown, while Nolan Johnson kicked a 42-yard field goal. Blake Habyan had two interceptions.

The Panthers have an open date this week before resuming Class 6A, Region 7 play at Oxford on Oct. 6.

Three touchdowns by sophomore halfback Darrian Meads propelled Hokes Bluff to a 49-19 victory over White Plains in Class 4A, Region 6 action last Friday (Sept. 22) at Hokes Bluff.

Meads finished with 203 yards on 23 attempts. Landon Johnson completed 6 of 10 passes for 117 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Braydon Hill and ran for another. Hill had four catches for 92 yards.

Tyler Braswell also ran for a touchdown, while Jackson Evans returned 40 yards for a score.

Levi Taliaferro had 17 tackles, followed by Ashton Gulledge with 13, Jackson Fielding with 11 and Evans with 10.

The No. 10 Eagles (3-1, 2-1) travel to Etowah County neighbor Glencoe this Friday (Sept. 22) for the 73rd meeting between the schools.