Yellow Jackets, Conquerors, Bulldogs come up short

Glencoe fell to Randolph County, 40-14, last Friday (Sept. 2) in Class 3A, Region 6 action at GHS.

The Yellow Jackets scored on Cade Alred’s 47-yard touchdown run and Jacob Amberson’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Noah Huff. Katie Smith kicked both extra points.

Alred finished with 120 yards on 20 carries. Amberson was 7 for 17 in passing for 91 yards, while Huff had four receptions for 40 yards.

Bradley Scott had nine tackles, followed by Carson McCreless with seven and Huff with six.

Glencoe (2-2, 0-2) hosts Etowah County rival Hokes Bluff this Friday (Sept. 29).

Coosa Christian lost to Donoho, 56-7 last Friday (Sept. 22) in Anniston.

The Conquerors’ lone score came on Caiden Lipscomb’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Justus late in the second quarter.

Dartavious Britton led the Coosa ground game with 66 yards on 13 carries. Chase Burger had eight tackles, followed by Justus, Britton and Ashton Clemmons with six each.

The Conquerors (2-3, 1-0) travel to Pell City this week to take on Victory Christian.

Gaston High lost to Sand Rock, 40-0, in a Class 2A, Region 6 game last Friday (Sept. 22) at Gaston. The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-3) host Ranburne this week in non-region action.