Conquerors come up short against VCA

Coosa Christian lost to Victory Christian Academy, 38-27, last Friday (Sept. 29) in Pell City.

For the Conquerors (2-4), Dartavious Britton scored on a 78-yard kickoff return and a 41-yard run. Caiden Lipscomb threw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Ashton Clemmons for six yards and another to Evan Delp for 12 yards.

Britton rushed 14 times for 136 yards and ran back four kickoffs for 134 yards.

Lipscomb was 7 for 20 in passing for 155 yards, while Clemmons had three receptions for 59 yards.

Jake McDowell had 13 tackles, followed by Brody Sanders with 11, Conner Belyeu with nine and Lipscomb and Chase Burger with eight each. Delp also had an interception.

Coosa Christian hosts Spring Garden this week in a return to Class 1A, Region 6 action.