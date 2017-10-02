Lady Panthers sweep up at county volleyball tournament

Photo: the Southside High volleyball team displays its first-place trophy after defeating Glencoe in the championship match of the Etowah County Schools Tournament last Saturday (Sept. 23) at Hokes Bluff. Front row, from left: Marissa Hendon, Alexis Thompson, Makayla Moore, Lauren Hunt. Back row, from left: Carsyn Millhoff, Hailey Hendon, Macie Williams, Harley Simmons, Maggie Bell, Lily Anderson

Southside High went 4-0 in match play to win the Etowah County Schools volleyball tournament last Saturday (Sept. 23) at Hokes Bluff.

The Lady Panthers (15-1), did not lose a game during the tournament. Southside swept Sardis, 25-16, 25-14; Glencoe, 25-16, 25-17; and West End, 25-18, 25-19 to reach the championship match, where they defeated Glencoe, 25-13, 25-20.

For the tournament for Southside, Alexis Thompson had 30 kills, followed by Macie Williams with 26, Makayla Moore with 24, Hailey Hendon with 14 and Maggie Bell with 11.

Hunt distributed 45 assists, while Moore served up four aces.

Bell and Williams each had four blocks.

Lily Anderson came up with 15 digs, followed by Thompson with 10 and Moore with eight.