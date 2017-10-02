Park Crossing spoils Titans' homecoming

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

No one can accuse Gadsden City of picking an easy opponent for its homecoming game.

Last Friday (Sept. 29), the Titans “celebrated” their homecoming with a 65-21 loss to Park Crossing of Montgomery.

Despite being flagged for 190 yards in penalties, the Class 6A Thunderbirds outscored the Titans 42-7 in the second half. Park Crossing outgained the Titans (2-4) in total yardage by a 626 to 205 margin. The T-Birds rushed for 423 yards on 29 attempts.

“We struggled to stop them all night,” said GCHS head coach Bart Sessions. “They’re a good football team. We made some mistakes, but the kids never stopped fighting. Now, we need to learn from our mistakes.”

Park Crossing running back Uziah McDaniels scored three touchdowns, while defensive back Lamont Mitchell scored touchdowns on a fumble return and an interception return.

Gadsden City took the opening kickoff and drove down the field to score on Jamontez Woods’ 8-yard run to put the Titans up 7-0 with 7:52 to go in the first quarter.

Park Crossing (5-1) missed a 49-yard field goal attempt three later, and the Titans were in business again. On fourth down, however the snap sailed over punter Jonathan Kilgo’s head and out of the end zone for a safety to cut the Titan lead to 7-2 with 3:08 to go in the opening quarter.

Park Crossing took the lead for good with 53 seconds to go in the opening period when Cameron Taylor threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Tremaine Osborne to give the T-Birds a 9-7 lead.

Park Crossing added another score with 7:04 to go in half, increasing their lead to 16-7.

Gadsden City would get close, driving 93 yards to cut the lead to 16-14 on an 83-yard touchdown run by Jaelyn Fleming with 5:53 to go in the first half, but Park Crossing answered with a 95-yard, 10-play drive to go up 23-14 at the half.

“We just could not stop them in the second half,” said Sessions. “This was not a great night.”

Taylor was 7 of 8 passing for 203 yards. Ryan Sparks was 9 of 17 for Gadsden City for 75 yards.

The Titans get back to Class 7A, Region 4 play this Thursday (Oct. 5) at Buckhorn.