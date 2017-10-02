Warriors win second straight

Westbrook Christian improved to 2-3 with a 16-14 victory over White Plains last Friday in Anniston.

For the Warriors, Court Coley caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, while Will Dickson kicked a 24-yard field goal.

Coley paced the Westbrook ground game with 59 yards on 11 carries, while John Ross Morgan ran 19 times for 69 yards.

Jackson Cox completed 9 of 18 passes for 124 yards. Caeden Godfrey had four receptions for 78 yards, while Morgan and P.J. Wells each had two catches.

Coley led in tackles with seven, followed by Morgan, Godfrey and Jackson Lutrell with three each. Godfrey and Lutrell each had a sack, while Coley recovered a fumble.

Westbrook returns to Class 2A, Region 6 action this week with a visit to Collinsville.