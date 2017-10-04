Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released October 4

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 5-0 319

2. Hoover 4-1 257

3. Thompson 5-0 223

4. Hewitt-Trussville 5-0 195

5. McGill-Toolen 5-0 173

6. Auburn 5-1 139

7. Fairhope 4-1 112

8. Spain Park 3-2 62

9. Mountain Brook 3-2 51

10. Bob Jones 4-2 20

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (4-1) 15, Jeff Davis (4-2) 10, Grissom (2-3) 8, Davidson (3-2) 6, Lee-Montgomery (4-1) 6.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Austin 5-0 319

2. Oxford 6-0 245

3. Pinson Valley 6-0 244

4. Wetumpka 6-0 194

5. Spanish Fort 4-1 152

6. Homewood 5-0 135

7. Saraland 5-1 78

8. Ramsay 3-2 69

9. Sidney Lanier 4-2 60

10. Benjamin Russell 4-1 27

Others receiving votes: Blount (4-2) 24 Clay-Chalkville (5-1) 15, Muscle Shoals (4-1) 15, Park Crossing (5-1) 10, Daphne (3-2) 5, Minor (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-2) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 5-0 327

2. St. Paul’s 5-0 260

3. Carroll 5-0 221

4. Beauregard 3-1 195

5. Wenonah 4-1 153

6. Alexandria 5-1 110

7. Etowah 5-1 99

8. Mae Jemison 5-1 97

9. Jackson 4-1 61

10. Demopolis 4-1 31

Others receiving votes: Brooks (3-1) 21, St. Clair Co. (4-1) 13, Mortimer Jordan (4-2) 4, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Central-Clay Co. (3-2) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. Andalusia 5-1 310

2. Rogers 6-0 263

3. UMS-Wright 4-1 213

4. Thomasville 5-0 193

5. Leeds 5-1 166

6. Deshler 5-0 128

7. Wilson 5-0 93

8. Fayette Co. 4-1 73

9. Hokes Bluff 4-1 47

10. Tallassee 5-1 40

Others receiving votes: Saks (5-0) 33, Alabama Chr. (6-0) 20, Munford (4-1) 12, Bibb Co. (5-1) 2, Dale Co. (5-1) 2, Madison Aca. (3-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Mobile Chr. 5-0 303

2. Piedmont 5-1 283

3. Gordo 4-1 214

4. Randolph Co. 4-1 178

5. Ohatchee 5-1 157

6. Weaver 4-1 99

T7. Oakman 4-1 93

T7. Wicksburg 5-0 93

9. Fultondale 5-0 55

10. Plainview 5-1 37

Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (3-2) 26, Sylvania (5-0) 22, American Chr. (5-1) 13, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-1) 8, Montgomery Aca. (5-1) 5, Clarke Co. (3-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Colbert Heights (5-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (3-2) 2.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 5-0 330

2. Lanett 6-0 257

3. Elba 4-1 221

4. LaFayette 4-1 187

5. Leroy 4-1 133

6. Goshen 4-1 119

7. Aliceville 3-2 103

8. J.U. Blacksher 5-0 67

9. Sulligent 4-1 43

10. Thorsby 5-0 42

Others receiving votes: St. Luke’s (3-1) 38, Sand Rock (4-1) 24, Abbeville (4-1) 18, Tarrant (4-1) 12, Lamar Co. (4-2) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Maplesville 5-0 336

T2. Georgiana 6-0 233

T2. Sweet Water 3-1 233

4. Houston Co. 6-0 174

5. Pickens Co. 4-1 163

6. Isabella 5-0 132

7. Wadley 5-0 115

8. Lynn 6-0 56

9. Decatur Heritage 5-0 46

10. Brantley 3-2 41

Others receiving votes: Marengo (3-2) 22, South Lamar (5-1) 14, Linden (3-2) 12, Addison (4-2) 7, Cedar Bluff (3-2) 5, Notasulga (3-2) 3, Florala (3-2) 1, Hackleburg (4-1) 1, Spring Garden (4-1) 1, Winterboro (4-1) 1.