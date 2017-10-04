Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released October 4
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 5-0 319
2. Hoover 4-1 257
3. Thompson 5-0 223
4. Hewitt-Trussville 5-0 195
5. McGill-Toolen 5-0 173
6. Auburn 5-1 139
7. Fairhope 4-1 112
8. Spain Park 3-2 62
9. Mountain Brook 3-2 51
10. Bob Jones 4-2 20
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (4-1) 15, Jeff Davis (4-2) 10, Grissom (2-3) 8, Davidson (3-2) 6, Lee-Montgomery (4-1) 6.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Austin 5-0 319
2. Oxford 6-0 245
3. Pinson Valley 6-0 244
4. Wetumpka 6-0 194
5. Spanish Fort 4-1 152
6. Homewood 5-0 135
7. Saraland 5-1 78
8. Ramsay 3-2 69
9. Sidney Lanier 4-2 60
10. Benjamin Russell 4-1 27
Others receiving votes: Blount (4-2) 24 Clay-Chalkville (5-1) 15, Muscle Shoals (4-1) 15, Park Crossing (5-1) 10, Daphne (3-2) 5, Minor (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-2) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Briarwood Chr. 5-0 327
2. St. Paul’s 5-0 260
3. Carroll 5-0 221
4. Beauregard 3-1 195
5. Wenonah 4-1 153
6. Alexandria 5-1 110
7. Etowah 5-1 99
8. Mae Jemison 5-1 97
9. Jackson 4-1 61
10. Demopolis 4-1 31
Others receiving votes: Brooks (3-1) 21, St. Clair Co. (4-1) 13, Mortimer Jordan (4-2) 4, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Central-Clay Co. (3-2) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. Andalusia 5-1 310
2. Rogers 6-0 263
3. UMS-Wright 4-1 213
4. Thomasville 5-0 193
5. Leeds 5-1 166
6. Deshler 5-0 128
7. Wilson 5-0 93
8. Fayette Co. 4-1 73
9. Hokes Bluff 4-1 47
10. Tallassee 5-1 40
Others receiving votes: Saks (5-0) 33, Alabama Chr. (6-0) 20, Munford (4-1) 12, Bibb Co. (5-1) 2, Dale Co. (5-1) 2, Madison Aca. (3-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Mobile Chr. 5-0 303
2. Piedmont 5-1 283
3. Gordo 4-1 214
4. Randolph Co. 4-1 178
5. Ohatchee 5-1 157
6. Weaver 4-1 99
T7. Oakman 4-1 93
T7. Wicksburg 5-0 93
9. Fultondale 5-0 55
10. Plainview 5-1 37
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (3-2) 26, Sylvania (5-0) 22, American Chr. (5-1) 13, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-1) 8, Montgomery Aca. (5-1) 5, Clarke Co. (3-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Colbert Heights (5-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (3-2) 2.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 5-0 330
2. Lanett 6-0 257
3. Elba 4-1 221
4. LaFayette 4-1 187
5. Leroy 4-1 133
6. Goshen 4-1 119
7. Aliceville 3-2 103
8. J.U. Blacksher 5-0 67
9. Sulligent 4-1 43
10. Thorsby 5-0 42
Others receiving votes: St. Luke’s (3-1) 38, Sand Rock (4-1) 24, Abbeville (4-1) 18, Tarrant (4-1) 12, Lamar Co. (4-2) 2.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Maplesville 5-0 336
T2. Georgiana 6-0 233
T2. Sweet Water 3-1 233
4. Houston Co. 6-0 174
5. Pickens Co. 4-1 163
6. Isabella 5-0 132
7. Wadley 5-0 115
8. Lynn 6-0 56
9. Decatur Heritage 5-0 46
10. Brantley 3-2 41
Others receiving votes: Marengo (3-2) 22, South Lamar (5-1) 14, Linden (3-2) 12, Addison (4-2) 7, Cedar Bluff (3-2) 5, Notasulga (3-2) 3, Florala (3-2) 1, Hackleburg (4-1) 1, Spring Garden (4-1) 1, Winterboro (4-1) 1.