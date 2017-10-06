DGI to host Sunset Sips fundraiser

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Downtown Gadsden, Inc. will hold Sunset Sips on October 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.on Memorial Bridge on Broad Street next to Gadsden City Hall. The bridge will be closed from 3 to 8 p.m. for the event.

“It’s just a unique setting,” said Mary Wood of Downtown Gadsden, Inc. “It’s the only event that happens on the bridge. It’s the only time we close the bridge for any particular reason. And it’s gorgeous. Kay [Moore] always says that we wish we could force the sun to set right there by the bridge, but it doesn’t because of the time of the year that it is. But it is still a gorgeous view and it’s just such a unique opportunity to take advantage of the natural beauty of Gadsden.”

The party will feature light hors d’ oeuvres from The Fisherman restaurant including nuts, cheese, fruits, sandwiches and some sweets. Back Forty Beer Company will provide beer. Several types of wine will also be offered, including red, white and sweet wines.

Buster Porch will provide the tunes with his collection of jazz music that he entertains crowds with at Musical Mondays.

Downtown Gadsden is encouraging attendees to venture down Broad Street after the event for dinner. Sunset Sips attendees can receive specials at several downtown restaurants. Ticket holders should present their tickets and inquire about special deals.

Tickets are $40. The tickets are available at the Downtown Gadsden, Inc office located at 635 Broad Street, at King’s Olive Oil at 618 Broad Street and The Stone Market at 120 Chestnut Street. Sunset Sips only sells 300 tickets. Tickets will be available until October 13.

The funds raised from Sunset Sips go towards improving the downtown Gadsden area. This year the profits will go towards replacing the lights on top of the buildings along Broad Street. The new LED lighting will be brighter and last longer than the previous bulbs.

Visit the Sunset Sips Facebook page for more information.