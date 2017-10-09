Bulldogs end skid with thumping of Asbury

Photo: Gaston High’s Bubba Satterfield (right) and D.J. Easley celebrate Satterfield’s touchdown during the Bulldogs’ 47-0 win over Asbury on Oct. 6. (Gary Wells)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Asbury Rams of Albertville traveled to nearby Etowah County last Friday (Oct. 6) to play a Class 2A, Region 6 “home” game against Gaston. Both teams were seeking their first win of the season and Gaston used a pair of pick-six pass interceptions and a steady run/pass offense to record a 47-0 victory.

“It feels good to get that first win of the season,” said Gaston High head coach Swane Morris. “I know its tough for Asbury to have to play 10 games on the road (Asbury is in the process of building a stadium although it will not be ready for play this season). It’s really good when everybody gets to play. That’s the nice thing about getting a win like this, because you get to play everybody.”

Gaston (1-6) struck first, driving 60 yards in nine plays for the game’s first points. Dakota Wright scored on a 23-yard run to give the “visitors” a 7-0 lead.

Gaston added another score 5:02 later, driving 40 yards in four plays. Lathon Stewart scored on a 15-yard run and the Dawgs were up 14-0.

Gaston added a 37-yard, three play scoring drive with 49 seconds to go in the first period to go up 21-0 when Zack Satterfield caught a 19-yard TD pass and Logan Glenn kicked the PAT.

Stewart intercepted an Austin Bloodworth pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 8:03 to go in the first half. Donnie Easley duplicated Stewart’s feat with 6:34 to go in the half, returning an interception 60 yards to give Gaston a 34-0 lead at intermission.

Gaston added two TDs in the second half in quarters that were shortened to 10 and eight minutes, respectively.

Gaston gained 270 yards in total offense, 152 rushing and 118 passing. The Bulldogs held Asbury to 115 yards in total offense, 52 rushing and 63 passing.

Gaston continues region play this Friday at Ider.