Hokes Bluff, Etowah notch region wins

Ninth-ranked Hokes Bluff (5-1, 3-1) held off Oneonta, 27-21, to win its fourth straight game last Friday (Oct. 6).

The Eagle defense made a late goal line stand to secure the Class 4A, Region 5 victory.

For Hokes Bluff (5-1, 3-1) quarterback Landon Johnson was 6-of-13 in passing for 158 yards and touchdown passes for 26, 37, 42 and 40 yards, all to Braydon Hill. Hill had five catches for 155 yards.

Darrian Meads paced the Eagle rushing game with 134 yards rushing on 21 carries. Johnson ran seven times for 52 yards.

Jackson Evans finished with 19 tackles, followed by Levi Taliaferro and Ashton Gulledge with 15 each, jack Busch with 13 and Carson Eubanks with 11.

Hokes Bluff (5-1) hosts Ashville week in another region contest.

Etowah extended its winning streak to five games with a 51-15 Class 5A, Region 7 victory over Arab last Friday (Oct. 6) at AHS.

The No. 7 Blue Devils (6-1, 4-0) scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. Corey Thomas and Caleb Horton both scored two touchdowns, while Deaundrea Williams and NyNy Davis each scored one. In addition, Brady Troup threw a touchdown pass to Emil Smith.

Etowah continues region play this Friday Oct. 13) at Boaz.