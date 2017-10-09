Lions keep rolling with fourth straight win

By Taylor Beck/Sand Mountain Reporter

Sardis earned its fourth consecutive win last Friday (Oct. 6) in Huntsville.

The Lions improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 7 with a 43-14 victory over Westminster Christian.

Sardis led the Wildcats 43-0 through the third quarter behind the efforts of a stingy Lion defense and the leadership of senior quarterback Logan Gaskin.

With Sardis up 7-0 early in the first quarter, junior defensive lineman Tristen Holcomb sparked the defense after recovering a Wildcat fumble and taking it down to the 10-yard line to set up another score. The defense also combined for four interceptions, totaling five turnovers against Westminster.

On offense, Gaskin led the attack with 157 yards and three scores through the air, coupled with 56 yards and one score on the ground. Junior running back Drew Vaughn added 84 yards on the ground with a touchdown, while Temon Wilson rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Sardis head coach Gene Hill said that he keeps telling his team to take one game at a time and so far, they’ve stuck to it.

Next week the Lions host region foe DAR for homecoming.