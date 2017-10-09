Stancil scores four TDs in West End win

Courtesy of Sand Mountain Reporter

West End improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in Class 2A, Region 7 play last Friday (Oct. 6) with a 35-7 win over Cold Springs in Bremen.

The Patriots held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on Payne Stancil’s 18-yard touchdown run.

Marcus Strickland scored on a 12-yard run and Stancil threw a 37-yard TD pass to Jacob Jones, giving the Pats a 21-0 advantage at intermission.

Cold Springs (1-5, 0-4) collected its only touchdown with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

West End answered with Stancil’s 19-yard scoring pass to Eli Pearce with 1:37 remaining in the third.

Stancil ran 44 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

West End returns home next week to face region foe Falkville for homecoming.