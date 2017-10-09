Titans shut out Buckhorn for third region win

Courtesy of al.com

Ryan Sparks threw three touchdown passes as Gadsden City rolled to a 41-0 Class 7A, Region 4 win over host Buckhorn last Friday (Oct. 6) in New Market. The Titans (3-4, 3-1) held Buckhorn to just 146 yards of offense. The Bucks (2-4, 0-4) only crossed midfield once. Gadsden City led 31-0 at the half.

“When we focus, we are a really good football team,” said Gadsden City head coach Bart Sessions. “I’m so proud of these kids who have stuck it out and didn’t fold the tent when things have not gone our way early in the season. Here we are [at] 4-1 in the region, and I’m just proud to be a Titan and proud of these players and coaches.”

Sparks threw touchdowns of 34 and 44 yards to Troy commitment Jaelyn Fleming. Sparks, who finished 11-of-24 for 134 yards, also threw an 11-yard TD to Jaylen Cole.

Fleming had four grabs for 99 yards. Harlan Wallace recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, Jalen Robinson threw a 24-yard TD pass to Trey Blount and Jonathon Kilgo kicked field goals of 38 and 27 yards.

“We really have to credit our first-half success to our defense,” said Sparks. “I’m not sure how many first downs (Buckhorn) had, but it wasn’t many. We just have to work on finishing and staying focused the rest of the way regardless of the score.”

Gadsden City hosts Bob Jones on Friday (Oct. 13) in region action.