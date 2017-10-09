Warriors rally past Collinsville in region tilt

By Kelsey Daenen/Fort Payne Times-Journal

The Collinsville Panthers took a 33-10 loss to the visiting Westbrook Christian Warriors last Friday in Class 2A, Region 6 action.

The first quarter was even play with both teams making mistakes, including multiple fumbles.

Collinsville’s Kaleb Jones scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first five minutes of the game, with Isaiah Avila scoring the extra point at 7:08 of the first quarter.

Collinsville (2-4, 2-2) later ran back a long punt return at the end of the first quarter, setting up Avila for a 43-yard field goal. The first quarter ended with Collinsville in the lead 10-0.

Unfortunately, the Panthers weren’t able to do any further damage to the Warriors for the rest of the contest.

Westbrook (3-3, 2-2) came out with a vengeance in the second quarter.

Warrior tailback Courtl Coley ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter, leading over Collinsville 14-10 at the half.

The Warriors stayed hot coming out of the break. Westbrook held the ball for the majority of the third quarter, exhausting the Collinsville defense.

Westbrook was able to find the end zone three more times in the second half. John Ross Morgan scored on a touchdown run with 3:42 left in the third quarter and Jackson Cox threw a pair of touchdown passes, the first to Caeden Godfrey 10 seconds into the fourth quarter and the second to Coley with 6:07 left in the game.

Addison Ponder led the Warriors in rushing with 115 yards on 18 carries, while Morgan added 48 yards on 11 attempts.

Godfrey had five tackles, while Jackson Lutrell had four tackles and two sacks.

Cox was 7 for 9 in passing for 93 yards. P.J. Wells and Alex Burnett each had three catches.

Both teams stay in region play next week. Westbrook hosts Asbury while Collinsville travels to Fyffe.